A Paducah man arrested by the McCracken Sheriff’s Office on drug trafficking charges in October 2019 was sentenced in federal court.
Anthony Q. Daniels was ordered Tuesday to serve 120 months in prison for money laundering and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation’s Cincinnati field office.
Daniels pleaded guilty to the charges last August.
The investigation involving Daniels began after McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives received numerous complaints about the man’s drug trafficking activities.
He was taken into custody during a surveillance operation.
A news release from the sheriff’s office issued following Daniels’ arrest indicated deputies found drugs inside an undergarment he was wearing. Further search revealed about 90 grams of crystal meth.
Daniels has both state and federal convictions for drug trafficking offenses, the sheriff's office said during that time.
The seized methamphetamine in this case has an estimated street value of $9,000, the sheriff's office said.
Further, Daniels, between Jan. 3, 2017 and May 19, 2018, “transferred funds to individuals located in Arizona, Mexico, and elsewhere using Western Union and MoneyGram to facilitate narcotics trafficking activities,” according to the IRS news release.
He made at least 23 transactions with Western Union and at least 21 transactions with MoneyGram during that timeframe.
