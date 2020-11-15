MURRAY — Calloway County authorities arrested a Texas man Saturday, accusing him of impersonating an officer.
Calloway County Sheriff's deputies went to a home on Valentine Road at about 6 a.m. after reports of someone trespassing. The deputies met with the caller and learned that the trespasser had left prior to their arrival.
At about 10:15 a.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 121 and Cherry Corner Road for an alleged traffic violation. The driver, Kevin Manning, 39, of Gunbarrel City, Texas, identified himself as a United States Marshal, the sheriff's office said. Deputies and Calloway County Dispatch were able to confirm that Manning was not a U.S. Marshal, the sheriff's office said, and believe Manning was the trespasser from earlier in the day on Valentine Road.
Manning was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer (Class D Felony), third degree criminal trespassing and various traffic-related offenses. Manning was booked into the Calloway County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.