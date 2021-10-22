Caldwell County Schools officials said the district’s Test to Stay program took effect Oct. 18.
“This program will allow students and staff, who are quarantined because of a COVID-19 exposure, the option to take an Antigen Test each morning and if the test is negative the student/staff can attend school/work that day,” officials said.
Officials announced in a news release Wild Health, based in Paducah, is partnering with the district to administer the program. Testing will be conducted in the Community Activities Building at the high school.
The Kentucky Department of Education released guidance in September on the voluntary Test to Stay program, per Kentucky Senate Bill 1.
Earlier this month, Caldwell County Schools Superintendent Jeremy Roach expressed interest in exercising the option to offer the program. He said the district encountered difficulties when securing an agreement with one of the six state-approved vendors.
“Students and staff choosing to participate in the voluntary program will need to use the CAB entrance to access the CAB between 7 a.m to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday to be tested,” according to the news release. “Once the individual has been tested they should receive the results in approximately 15 minutes. Students and staff who receive a negative test will be allowed to attend school/work for the day. Students and staff must test negative each morning for six consecutive school days or until their quarantine has ended, whichever comes first.”
Students at the primary, elementary, and middle schools can also participate in the program. Officials said parents and or guardians are required to travel with the student to the test site and await test results.
Officials said the program is free, and interested participants must complete a program consent form to validate eligibility.
Student and staff quarantines are still following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
