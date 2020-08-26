A service of remembrance of Ted Detty will be held on Sunday, Sept. 6, in the cemetery of Saratoga United Methodist Church at 10:45 a.m. In Ted’s honor, a memorial bench in the cemetery will be dedicated at this service.
Ted, a resident of Lyon County and long-time employee of Akridge Farm Supply, died on March 4. A big guy with an even bigger heart and smile, Ted was loved by all who knew him. Ted was an Army veteran.
Prior to coming to Kentucky, Ted had a 22-year career with the U.S. Post Office in West Plam Beach, Florida. He was a member of Saratoga United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife Pat of Eddyville; two sons, David (Kimberly) Bevan of Wisconsin, and Keith (Jennifer) Bevan of Utah; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Bevan; his parents, Walter and Gertrude Kyle Detty; two brothers, Donald and Robert Detty; and a sister, Janice Detty.
Pat extends heartfelt gratitude to friends and family for the many kindnesses extended her during these difficult times. She is especially grateful to their nephew, Tim Detty, who will represent the Detty family at the memorial service.
Steve McVay, pastor of Saratoga United Methodist Church, and Paul Akridge of Adridge Farm Supply will preside at the memorial service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.