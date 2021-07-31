Talons 07 Fastpitch sofball team competes in Tennessee

Talons 07 Fastpitch travel softball team competed in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, from July 19-25 in the SEAA World Series in the 14U open age division comprised of 35 team from 11 states including Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Ohio, Georgia and Louisiana.
The Talons 07 competed in two pool games, going 1-1 and earning the No. 2 seed to start bracket play. The Talons won their first two bracket games but lost Friday, sending them into the losers’ bracket.
Fighting to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament Saturday, the team won three games, earning a spot in Sunday’s semi-finals. After two more wins Sunday, the Talons worked their way into the SEAA World Series Championship game and fell short to Atlanta Premier Gold 06.
Members of Talons 07 are:
- #00 Ginger Martin, Graves County Middle School
- #49 Bailee Grogan, Calloway County High School
- #44 Elle McDaniel, Crittenden County Middle School
- #27 Rylee Thompson, Caldwell County High School
- #25 Johnna Riggs, Ballard County High School
- #16 Harper Holeman, Caldwell County High School
- #15 Hailee Jones, Mayfield Middle School
- #13 Lex Feagin, Mayfield Middle School
- #11 Elliot Evans, Crittenden County Middle School
- #9 Blair Byassee, Hickman County Middle School
- #3 Annabelle Sarten, McCracken County High School
The team is coached by Jason Jones, Robby Thompson and Jason Grogan.
