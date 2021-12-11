Carlisle CountyLast season, head coach Brian O’Neill’s Carlisle County Comets finished with a record of 14-12. They won the First District, but then suffered a lopsided defeat to Paducah Tilghman, 75-45 in the first round of the First Region tournament.
“As a coach you want to continue to improve throughout the whole season,” said O’Neill. “We would like to get another District championship and ultimately challenge for the All “A” regional title and if we progress, a chance to make a run at the regional level. The players have to have the mindset that we can compete with each team we have on our schedule.”
The Comets return 6’2 senior guard Garrett Hayden, who averaged 18.2 points per game last year to lead Carlisle County along with 4.8 rebounds per game. Fellow senior guard Evan Oliver is also back (6.8 ppg, 3 assists). Senior center Isaiah Keeling (6.2 ppg, 3.6 rebounds) returns as well.
With those returning and newcomers bringing talent to the team, the Comets have a high ceiling for the 2021-22 season.
ROSTER:00 Bradyn Williams 5’10 10th
1 Dillon Wentworth 5’11 12th
2 Kaden Bowles 6’3 10th
10 Jack Williams 5’10 10th
11 Koltyn Perez 5’9 9th
12 Evan Oliver 5’11 12th
14 Kenton Arnold 5’10 10th
15 Zack Grogan 5’9 11th
20 Garrett Hayden 6’2 12th
21 Kolby Martin 6’1 12th
23 Isaiah Keeling 6’5 12th
30 Drew Henderson 6’2 10th
32 Dawson Draper 5’11 12th
33 Josh Newsome 6’ 12th
34 Caleb Thompson 5’8 10th
Fulton CityFulton City’s boys basketball team went 0-16 in a COVID-19 ravaged season last year that saw three of the Dawgs’ games get canceled. Their campaign ended with a 58-30 loss to Carlisle County in the First District Tournament on March 13.
Head coach John Dillard is looking for better results for his squad this time around.
“We’re expecting to be one of the most improved teams in the region and bounce back from last year,” said Dillard. “We expect to be very improved over last year, and this is maybe the most balanced district we’ve had in the seven years that I’ve been at Fulton City. Really, any of the four teams in our district are capable of winning the district, and it’s a matter of who’s playing well at the right time and staying injury free, COVID free and sickness free and be playing well at the right time.”
Forward Dylan Jackson (6.0 ppg last year) is back for his senior season, as is fellow forward Kabrian Burton (7.8 ppg). Center Jacob Madding enters his junior season having averaged 3.1 points per game a year ago. Add a few talented young players and with the talent on this team there is bound to be the improvement that Dillard is hoping for.
ROSTER:31 Kabrian Burton F Sr.
22 Tristan Lalley G Jr.
13 Charles Cavness Fr.
23 Branden Maclin Fr.
20 Daveon Chiers C So.
21 Jacob Madding G Jr.
3 Camarae Cobb Sr.
Jamal Martin 8th
5 Ron Ingram Sr.
Jamar Martin 8th
2 Dylan Jackson G Sr.
32 Cameron Morris Fr.
10 Isaiah Kimble Jr.
4 Mason Oliver So.
23 Shane Lalley So.
11 Ethan Pettigrew 8th
Fulton County:Just one player who started last season will return for the 2021-2022 season for the Fulton County Pilots. DaKyran Gossett was second behind Josh Cole to lead the Pilots in scoring with 220 points on the season. He averaged 11.6 points per game and played all 19 games. He shot 42.8% from the field and 30.3% from behind the arc. Only four other members of last year’s roster will join Gossett this season including last year’s sixth man, Omarion Pierce, Jamarius Brown, Jayden Smith and Drake Manus.
“We lost a total of three players that started last year to graduation and another three that started games last season have transferred,” Fulton County head coach Brian Hood said. “Brown is a solid defender who will be returning for us, freshman Jayden Smith, senior Drake Manus and Orion Campbell, who transferred from Martin Westview (Tennessee), will all need to play a lot of quality minutes this season.”
The Pilots hope a new season with fewer COVID-19 related cancellations will be the ticket to a more successful season to come.
ROSTERJamarius Brown Sr.
JShon Jones Jr.
Willie Campbell Jr.
Tristan Kinney Fr.
Jaylen Esters Sr.
Corey Manus Sr.
Chade Everett Sr.
Omarion Pierce Jr.
Max Gibbs Jr.
Christian Smith Fr.
Dakyran Gossett Sr.
Jadairian Smith Fr.
Damien Hill Fr.
Jayden Smith Fr.
Terrance Johnson Sr.
Mario Turner Sr.
Hickman County:The Hickman County boys basketball team is looking to come out strong for the 2021-2022 season, with four of last year’s five starters returning to the lineup. With a record of 9-15 to end the year, the Falcons are optimistic that they can be a force to be reckoned with.
Senior Garrett Ward is the lone senior on the Falcons roster and with improved strength and ball handling to go along with his shooting ability; he will be counted on greatly to fill the shoes of Jackson Midyett who graduated last year. Ward put up 205 points for an average of 8.5 points per game last season. He shot 46.6% from the field and led the team in 3-point percentage at 39.6 which averages out to 1.8 per game. Add Kelen Johnson to the mix who averaged 15 points per game and shot 55.8% from the field and the Falcons have two strong leaders capable of great things.
“Johnson is one of the top-3 players in our district and should prove to be a top play in the region this season,” Hickman County head coach Cory Holt said. “Also Eli Prince is one of the best rebounders in the first region and in the state. His post play has greatly improved as well as his outside shooting, he just has pure brute strength.”
ROSTER5 Anderson Burpo G Fr.
32 Isaiah Pettit F Jr.
2 Joseph Cripps G Jr.
34 Eli Prince C, F Jr.
24 Kelen Johnson G Jr.
11 Austin Shoemaker G Jr.
4 Walker McClanahan G Jr.
15 Luke Steele F Jr.
30 Aiden Newton F Fr.
21 Garrett Ward G Sr.
