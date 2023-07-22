A cooling dip in a favorite swimming hole can be one of the joys of a sweltering summer day, or then again, it could kill you.
Except for those who are terrified of water and avoid it, drowning is one of those mortality causes that probably is nearer than most of us imagine. Much summer recreation is focused around water with power boating, paddle sports, fishing, skiing and other pursuit drawing us to the lakes and rivers.
Even more basic, swimming remains one of the essential warm weather outings, whether it is to an exotic beach during vacation travel or to an old standby spot on a local lake or river, if not a more civilized pool.
Swimming rightly is considered healthy exercise, but once in a while (still too often), people who go into the water for pleasure don’t come back out alive.
A past Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found that there is a national average of drowning deaths that figures to 1.28 out of every 100,000 per people. Here in Kentucky, the average runs higher, 1.48 per 100,000 people.
Marcus Bowling, a boating education officer for the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources, said it is rather routine for public safety agencies to record 40 to 50 drownings across Kentucky during a calendar year.
During the first half of 2023, at least 23 Kentucky drownings had been recorded.
Over time, a wide variety of incidents leading to drowning deaths are identified in Kentucky. Certainly, boating accidents from collisions, to capsizings and swampings, to just falling out of a boat contribute to drownings.
Earlier this season, a man drowned in Kentucky when he inexplicably failed to halt his truck at the water’s edge when launching a boat, the vehicle rolling and sinking back into deep water. He died inside the cab of his flooded truck.
In spring, a resident along Lake Cumberland got too near the edge of the bank on his riding mower, toppling into the water with the mower from a steep shoreline and drowning there.
Safety officials say a perhaps surprisingly common accident cause for fishermen and other boaters is standing in a boat to urinate in the water, losing balance and falling, only to drown.
However, swimmers, people who are in the water quite intentionally, make up a sizable portion of the drownings’ toll. While pool and official swimming areas are the scene of some drownings, more may occur in places that aren’t designated for swimming.
Deep water, drop-offs that abruptly progress from shallow to deeper water, underwater obstructions like stumps, brush, logs or rocks and other surprises can figure into drownings, note safety officials.
Sometimes medical issues are factors that lead to drownings. Yet, sometimes there are no indications at all why people succumb to drowning.
There is a stereotype of people in danger of drowning: It is that of a swimmer in trouble, waving his/her hands and calling for help. Safety officials say this more often than not is false.
More frequently, someone who drowns is apparently OK at one moment, and then seconds later, the pending victim just slips quietly below the surface. Many swimmers who drown disappear before they can indicate they are in trouble, it is reported.
Safety officials therefore strongly urge swimmers to use a “buddy system,” avoiding going into the water alone, especially in areas that are not designated swimming areas. Keeping track of the other person helps immensely.
KDFWR spokesmen hammer the recommendation of wearing life jackets or “personal flotation devices” in boats and even along shorelines, the latter especially for those who are not strong swimmers.
In Kentucky, law only requires someone who is less than 12 years of age to wear a lifejacket in a boat that is underway. But as a precaution against accident or considering that one can’t swim, why wouldn’t one? It could be the difference in coming back out of the water still alive.
- Many hunters in Kentucky must have certification from successful completion of an official hunter education course before taking to the woods and fields, and it’s best to plan ahead to clear this hurdle.
Toward that requirement, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office has announced that deputies from the department will be instructors in a hunter safety course here Oct. 10 (5-9 p.m.) and supplemented with a live firing range exercise beginning at 5 p.m. on Oct. 12.
The KDFWR-sanctioned course, offered in advance of Kentucky’s early youth, muzzleloading firearms and modern firearms deer hunting seasons, will cover the greatest needs of new hunters of all ages.
The initial four-hour meeting on Oct. 10 will be held at the McCracken County Emergency Management facility at 3700 Coleman Road in Paducah. That session will include classroom instruction and, upon conclusion, a test. The Oct. 12 firing range portion of the course will be held at Paducah Shooter’s Supply, 3919 Cairo Road.
Topics of the course will include hunter ethics, wildlife conservation and identification, field care of harvested game, first aid, firearms safety, archery and muzzleloading firearms.
All materials for the course, including firearms and ammunition for the live-fire range session, will be provided at no charge.
Kentucky regulations require anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1975, to carry with them a hunter education course completion card while afield hunting. Completion of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office-hosted course will earn this card.
Youngsters must be at least nine years of age to take the hunter education course.
The course does have a limited capacity, requiring advance registration online. To sign up to take the course, go to the website fw.ky.gov/edcourse/courseevent.aspx?ceid=221.
In addition to safety course certification, hunters 16 and older must have a general Kentucky hunting license to hunt in the state. Kids ages 12-15 should have a youth hunting license. Youngsters who are under 12 years of age are not required to have either hunting license or hunter education certification, but each must be accompanied by a closely supervising adult while hunting.
