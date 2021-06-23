Susan R. Carroll, 49, of Beech Grove, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Susan Rae Kamuf was born January 21, 1972, in Owensboro, to Leo Joseph and Barbara Ellen Baughn Kamuf. She was a homemaker, enjoyed watching horror movies, collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia and spending time with both her family and friends.
Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Newton, and her sister, Tina Smith.
Survivors include two sons, Brandon Carroll (Jessica) of Marion and Branson Hudson at home; a daughter, Barbara Carroll of Eddyville; three grandchildren, Aiden Carroll, Brandon Slaton Jr. and Haley Carroll; her father, Leo Kamuf Jr. of Owensboro; and a brother, Troy Kamuf of Owensboro.
Family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Susan’s family.
