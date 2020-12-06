PRINCETON — The search for a permanent superintendent for the Caldwell County School District is under way, with a screening committee in place and ready to consider applicants to the position.
According to Kentucky Revised Statute 160.352, the screening committee must consist of two teachers who are elected by teachers, one board member selected by the board chair, one principal voted on by the principals, one parent selected by parents and one classified employee chosen by his peers.
If the school district has 8% or more minority enrollment and a minority member is not among those chosen to serve on the committee, a minority parent is chosen by the parents as well.
For Caldwell County, those members are teachers Kelly Byrd and Laura Lee White, board member Kim Cook, CCHS Principal Christy Phelps, parents Michael Faughn and Lisa Moore and classified employee Stephanie Randall.
At a special board meeting held Thursday night to discuss the procedure, Quin Sutton — a former Caldwell County assistant superintendent and Lyon County superintendent who is now a field consultant for the Kentucky School Boards Association and helps boards conduct superintendent searches — went over the procedure with most of the board and screening committee members present.
“There was a good turnout of applicants,” he said. “You had 22 people that were interested in the job. Of those 22 people, 19 completed the application.”
Sutton gave a rundown of those who completed the application for the position. Of the 19 applicants, 18 were men and one was a woman, and 15 were from Kentucky and four were from out-of-state.
Four of the applicants were currently superintendents, while five were district central office staff members, eight were principals, one worked in an educational organization and one was a teacher. None of the applicants was retired.
Board Chair Tim Kennaday gave the board’s charge to the screening committee.
The committee should maintain confidentiality of the applicants, turn over all applications to the board by Jan. 21 and recommend five to seven candidates.
Sutton reviewed the tentative timeline for the superintendent search.
The screening committee held its first meeting after the board meeting Thursday night. It is scheduled to meet again on Dec. 17 and Jan. 12 before having a joint meeting with the school board on Jan. 21, when it will turn the applications and its recommendations over to the board.
The board will begin interviewing the candidates on Jan. 25, and is scheduled to announce the next superintendent on Feb. 16.
“I’m going to stress confidentiality all the way through this,” Sutton said. “The only person on the board who will know the applicants right now is Ms. Cook. The other four board members do not know the applicants; they will not even receive all the applicants until January, when you make your final recommendation.”
The previous full-time superintendent, Nate Huggins, began his tenure on July 1, 2018, and resigned on June 15, with an effective date of Aug. 31.
Heath Cartwright began serving as the interim superintendent on Sept. 1. He has said that he is not interested in becoming the superintendent and will remain the interim superintendent for as long as the school board needs, even beyond July 1, the traditional start date for school district employees.
