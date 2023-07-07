DAVIESS COUNTY — Over the weekend, Trunnell’s Farm Market opened up its Freak Shake & Float Bar — a new dessert entity that includes milkshakes coupled with other sweet treats like candy, cake, cookies and more — inside its store on Springhill Drive off Kentucky Highway 54.
Within days, it’s already grown to be a big hit with locals.
“People are loving it,” said Julie Trunnell, who co-owns Trunnell’s Farm Market with her husband, Kevin. “We’ve been slammed with it all weekend.”
The new addition initially came about when the Trunnells were on a trip with a group they belong to called The MAiZE — which Trunnell said is made up of “about 600 farmers that own markets and ‘agri-tainment.’ ”
“Every year we go on a two-week trip to a different state, either in the United States or Canada, to tour that area of farms,” she said. “There were a lot of farms that implemented these freak shakes ….”
Trunnell describes the freak shake, which originated in the mid-2010s at Patissez Cafe & Bakehaus in Manuka, Canberra, Australia, as “a fancy milkshake topped with every sweet you could imagine.”
The bar at Trunnell’s offers eight creations: Salted Caramel Dream, Ultimate Oreo, Cookie Monster, PB & J, Birthday Cake, The Pig Out, Whimsical Watermelon Float and Peaches & Cream Float.
Trunnell said the business created an apple cider freak shake at its farm location at Kentucky Highway 431 in Utica two years ago, which “went over really well.” Over time, the farm began adding more flavors to complement the different seasons.
However, Trunnell said many of the customers were stopping by the location off Kentucky Highway 54 before being redirected to Utica.
But after having a soda bar that came and went at the Owensboro market across from the deli section, Trunnell said she and her team have been brainstorming ideas to put in its place for about four years.
“Because the freak (shakes and) floats were going over so well at the farm and people were going to the (Kentucky Highway 54 location) asking for them, I was like: ‘Let’s just try it. Let’s just see how it works,’ ” she said. “ ‘If it doesn’t work, we can scratch it and move on.’ ”
As of Wednesday, it doesn’t seem that Trunnell will be getting rid of the bar anytime soon.
“We’ll probably keep it permanently there (at Kentucky Highway 54),” she said, adding that flavors could continue to be available at the farm in the spring months.
Trunnell said the plan is to keep the eight flavors that are currently available for purchase, while adding “one or two” new ones depending on the season.
“We’ll add different fall flavors for the fall, and we can do different Christmas things,” she said. “I think we’ll keep it open year-round.”
For more information, visit facebook.com/TrunnellsFarmMarket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.