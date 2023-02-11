METROPOLIS, Ill. — When Annalisa Koch began going to beauty school, it was with the goal of becoming a nail tech. Then she got into the stylist portion of the course, and she’s been cutting hair ever since.
But Koch also has another creative side. She loves designing, planning and decorating for events — weddings, showers, birthday parties, you name it.
Over the last few years, Koch has been blending those two areas of creativity, and in November, she brought them to one place — 621 Market St. in Metropolis. It’s the home of not only Studio A, but it also doubles as Studio A Event Space.
The location is what Metropolis natives remember as Speckman’s Jewelers. In more recent years, it was a bakery/florist and then home of Sanibel’s Treasures. Koch and her husband Cord purchased the building almost 18 months ago and have spent much of that time remodeling it.
The building’s original set-back entry, which allowed for a display area that enveloped customers as they walked in, is now flush to its neighbors, a feat she said added over 450 square feet of space. The couple removed the original concrete floor, placing a new one to level up the 9-inch difference from the front to the back. They also opened up the entire building, so its back wall can be viewed as customers enter. They took the plaster off one wall, revealing the jeweler’s vault door, which has since been filled in with matching brick, but the door’s outline remains.
In the main salon area up front, Koch has 888 square feet for seven stylists, who specialize in Vivids and are extension certified, and a nail tech. But all of it can be easily removed to turn the entire 1,480-square-foot building into an event space, with the back having a kitchen area with a portable buffet table. Additional main lighting can be added, while recessed lighting is color-changing smart bulbs.
“We’re just doing (event space) rentals on Sundays right now with bookings starting in April,” she said.
Koch is marking over 20 years in the business.
“I started out doing nails, but I fell in love doing hair. I like to be creative, and I like to make people happy,” she said.
She worked at a number of area salons before opening her own in 2012. The salon began at 201 W. 10th St., Suite A — hence its name.
While her current location was under construction, she and her stylists spent the time working at other area salons.
“I was looking for a space to store and work on weddings and flowers because I was running out of room — my living room looked like Michael’s and Hobby Lobby had a baby in it,” Koch said. “In a year, we went from doing no events to 12 weddings and Massac’s prom — things got very busy.”
The accumulation of all those materials meant Koch needed storage, a work area and a showcase.
“It was fate. We originally bought another property six years ago, then COVID hit and we were out of work for three months,” Koch said. “When we came across this, I said, ‘What if we could turn this into a salon and could flip it as an event space and have a nice big space in the back where I could work on my stuff when I’m not styling?’ It just all came to life. It was not in the plan.”
Koch said the Market Street building provided a different feeling from other locations.
“The only way I can explain it is going to the mall, then going to downtown Paducah — there’s something different about it. You feel like you’re somewhere else. The brick just has a different feeling to it,” she said.
While that first look at the building was a shock with seeing the work that needed to be done, “I saw it needed some love. I love to fix things. My husband’s super supportive,” she said.
They bought the location in August 2021. The couple thought they could get the renovation done in six months. It took nine months to get the windows. “This was the longest project ever. I thought it would never get finished,” Koch said. “But it’s turned out so much better than I ever thought.”
Studio A opened on Market Street on Nov. 21, 2022, and now that it’s done, she can’t wait for it all — the salon and the event space — to come together.
“I love both things very much,” she said. “I love doing weddings and I love creating events for people. Who knows — we might end up turning this into a full-time event space and do a salon somewhere else or vice versa.”
The salon is open flexible hours on Tuesday through Saturday with walk-ins welcome. Appointments can be made at 618-524-2887, where Studio A Event Space can also be reached.
