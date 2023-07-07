METROPOLIS, Ill. — Cars have been a part of Corey Hillebrand’s life almost longer than he can remember. And try as he might, he just couldn’t pull away from a profession revolving around them.
“As many times as I tried to run away from this profession, it’s been proven over and over again it’s what I’m supposed to be doing,” he said. “I’ve been doing it literally my whole life. It’s all I know.”
The most recent example, Hillebrand Collision Repair & Refinishing, opened in February at 720 Mt. Mission Road, Metropolis, the former location of Jerry’s Body Shop, which was started by the late Jerry Burnham.
From the time he was at least 4, Hillebrand grew up either going to car shows or working on cars with his dad.
“We were always painting stuff, working on tractors, cars, trucks. I grew up around it,” he said.
But when it came time to decide on a job, Hillebrand became a musician. He was playing in a band when he met his wife Heather.
“Whenever we started to raise a family, I decided I needed to go to school,” he said. “I wanted security for my kids. Being a musician, you can’t. My dad was always a solid manager at a place.”
He went to college in Nashville to become a diesel mechanic, but after an assessment test, “all the stars aligned for me to go into body work. The good Lord guided me down that road. It’s not even a decision I made.”
Not only did he get his certification in collision repair when he graduated in 2005, but the college also “(taught) you how to set up and run a shop. I always wanted to use that.”
Hillebrand moved back to Metropolis and began his professional career of working on cars at others’ shops, including years with Tim Williams, who had owned Jerry’s Body Shop since Burnham’s passing.
In February 2021, Hillebrand opened his own detail shop, Pro Detail on Filmore Street.
“Even with Pro Detail and doing something different, I missed it (the body work). I’d been doing it so long. It’s where I’m at and what I do,” he said. “Then, lo and behold, here comes Tim and some long answered prayers were catching up to me. He knew that I aspired to be a body shop owner eventually. When it came time for Tim to retire and maybe sell the shop, he thought of me and offered it to me. I knew as much as I’d prayed about it and asked for it back in the day, I knew I’d regret it if I didn’t (say yes), even though it wasn’t the best time because I was so busy with the detail shop. Still, we ventured on, and we’ve been blessed. Everyone’s supported us well.”
With the opening of the body shop, Hillebrand knew he wanted Heather to be his office manager.
“We’d planned on it for years,” he said. “It was a dream of ours to do this. … She does a really good job. People enjoy talking to her.”
Hillebrand Collision Repair & Refinishing is a full service body shop offering insurance related repairs, non-insurance repairs and full refinishes, “that sets us apart,” Hillebrand said. “We do full repaints. A lot of shops don’t do that any more. We’ll paint about anything we can fit in the paint booth. It doesn’t have to be cars, we do a lot of other stuff. Most of our insurance claims, we send vehicles to Pro Detail for a full detail before people pick it up.”
Hillebrand is “enjoying” being a multiple business owner, “but it can be stressful at times. When you have multiple businesses, that’s something to expect. It’s what I signed up for. It’s nice to have good employees because they make it easier.”
Also helping is that business side of his college education.
“It’s helped me a lot,” he said. “I didn’t have to just come in here and wing it. I didn’t have to use (just) my personal experience with other people and at other body shops, I got to learn the industry standard on how to open a body shop. That’s going to set me apart down the road. The men I learned from at that school were the best of the best from all over the country. I got some really good knowledge from them. I was blessed to take that course — it’s not available anymore.”
Despite the stress, two businesses may not be enough for Hillebrand. He said he’s got all sorts of ideas floating around.
“I don’t plan on stopping here. I have some other things I’d like to do,” he said. “I’ve got deep roots from the 1800s in this town. They were all businessmen. I’ve got it in my blood to do this and serve Massac County. I’m an entrepreneur at heart.”
