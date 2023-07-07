Corey Hillebrand does the honors as the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce holds a ribbon cutting ceremony at Hillebrand Collision Repair & Refinishing on Monday, June 26. Hillebrand and his wife Heather were joined by (from left, front row) chamber board member Tiffany Korte of Farmer & Company Real Estate, chamber president Ericca Arthur of Bliss Bodyworks Spa, chamber board member April Reed of Reed Electric; (back row) chamber manager Adam Freeman, chamber member Dakota McGinnis of Legence Bank and employees Dylan Jaco, Eric Varvel and Trevor Hertter. The shop is located at 720 Mt. Mission Road in Metropolis.