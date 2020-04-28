The final die was cast this past week for students in Kentucky which left families with heavy hearts. Seniors across the Commonwealth learned that not only would they completely lose their final season of spring sports, but they would also lose their final prom, their senior trips, their commencement ceremonies, and their final goodbyes.
Last Monday, the decision was made for Kentucky schools to remain closed to in-person classroom instruction throughout the remainder of this current school year. Students are to continue their non-traditional instructional plans. This closure also affects any in-person activity associated with this current school year.
The following day, KHSAA followed suit and addressed all temporarily suspended sporting events beginning with the 2020 state basketball tournaments.
The KHSAA Board of Control voted unanimously last Tuesday, April 21, to approve the Commissioner’s recommendation that “the 2020 state basketball tournaments will not be resumed, while also approving the cancellation of all regular-season practices and contests as well as all postseason tournament championship events for all spring sports and sport-activities for the 2019-2020 school year. This means the termination of the Archery, Bass Fishing, Esports, Baseball, Softball, Tennis, and Track & Field seasons.”
They went on to include that “this will also result in the continuance of all provisions of the Coronavirus Dead Period provisions until further notice.”
Commissioner Julian Tackett stated in an official press release “The Association will continue to communicate with member school Principals, Athletic Directors, and Superintendents as we navigate the various stages and phases of resuming sports and sport-activities for the fall.”
