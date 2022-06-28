On Monday afternoon, the Kentucky U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifying Event took place at the Owensboro Country Club. The top three competitors automatically qualify for the next event, and fourth and fifth place are labeled as alternates. Some notable names from the western Kentucky area that competed in the event include Rocco Zakutney (Paducah) and Trey Wall (Benton). Zakutney placed 14th in the event with a score of 3-over par 75 and Wall placed28th in the event with a score of 5-over par 77.
1. Brady Smith -4, 68; 2. Jackson Finney -3 69; 3. River Stilley -2, 70; 4. Warren Thomas -2, 70; 5. Christopher Harpum -1, 71.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.