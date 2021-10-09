Youth deer season on; next weekend, muzzleloaders

This weekend and the next brings the early guns of autumn as far as many hunters (and by default, deer) are concerned.
Today and Sunday represent Kentucky’s early youth deer season, a weekend during which adult-accompanied kids (younger than 16) can hunt deer with modern firearms. It might seem early for gun hunting of whitetails, but today, the second Saturday of October, is the standard date for the opening of this season. The second-Saturday opening makes the kids’ hunt Oct. 9-10 this year.
The advent of the youth hunt triggers excitement in another group of older hunters who may have no involvement with the season for juniors.
That is because the youth hunt always is followed the next weekend, the third weekend of October, by Kentucky’s early muzzleloading firearms season.
That, indeed, runs statewide Oct. 16-17 this year.
The Saturday-Sunday youth hunt and the early muzzleloader weekend are the only gun hunting sessions on the schedule before Kentucky’s regular modern gun deer season, Nov. 13-28.
While the conventional gun season is timed to coincide with the deer’s high activity period of the rut, the reproductive cycle peak, the earlier youth and muzzleloader hunts have another advantage. The modestly drawing early gun seasons put shooters out there before a heavy influx of hunters, giving those earlier hunters access to deer that haven’t been pressured as much and are perhaps less wary.
General regulations for both the youth hunt and the early muzzleloader season are the same as for any firearms season. These include familiar bag limits on whitetail. Kentucky hunters have a harvest limit of one antlered buck for the entire hunting year for any or all weapons-based deer hunting seasons.
However, hunters in Zone 1 counties, including all those in far western Kentucky, can take an unlimited number of antlerless deer.
The initial deer permit (regular or youth) is good for four deer, all antlerless or as many as three antlerless and one antlered buck. If all options are used for the initial deer permit, additional deer permits, each of which is good for two deer, can be purchased ($15). A hunter can buy and fill as many additional deer permits as wanted in Zone 1 counties.
The inflexible part of this is that a hunter can take only a single antlered buck, period. With that in mind, hunters may choose to be more selective and spare younger bucks to wait for a chance at an older, larger buck. In the long run, this selectivity allows more younger bucks to survive and, over time, has increased Kentucky’s percentage of mature bucks in the deer population.
A standard firearms deer hunt regulation that applies to both of the early gun hunts is the requirement for all hunters to wear clothing of solid, fluorescent orange on head, chest and back (usually achieved with a “blaze” orange cap and vest) while in the field. In the case of the youth hunt, each adult overseer of kid hunters also must wear regulation orange clothing for safety.
•••
Youth and muzzleloader deer hunters as well as archery and crossbow whitetail hunters conducting their quests in Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Fulton and/or Hickman counties should be aware of Kentucky’s CWD Surveillance Zone and the deer hunting regulations particular to it.
CWD, chronic wasting disease, was detected in a deer taken in Henry County, Tenn., some 8 miles south of the Kentucky-Tennessee line south of Murray and Calloway County. A 30-mile radius from the CWD-positive deer takes in part of the five counties, thus all of those counties are designated for restrictions to minimize the possible spread of the deer-killing disease and help detect its presence should it appear on the Kentucky side of the border.
Among those restrictions in the five-county zone is that hunters cannot hunt deer over bait and otherwise the feeding wildlife is prohibited. No grain or other food or minerals, including salt, may be placed within the CWD Surveillance Zone to feed or otherwise attract deer or other wildlife.
Another major wrinkle in normal procedures is that no whole deer harvested in the zone can be taken outside of the zone for processing. A hunter taking a deer in the zone can haul it to a processor within the zone, including another county within the five-county zone. But a deer killed within the zone cannot be hauled to processing outside the zone.
An alternative is partial processing within the zone. Venison from a deer killed in the zone can be hauled out as de-boned meat. Antlers of a buck can be taken as a clean skull cap with antlers attached but with brain matter removed. What cannot be brought out of the zone is the bones, spinal column material and brains.
Any deer taken in the zone must identified with a home-made carcass tag on which is written the sex of the animal, county of origin, the date of the harvest and the hunter’s name and complete phone number. The card should also include the Telecheck confirmation number before the deer is moved, so obviously the deer should be reported to Telecheck before it is taken from the hunting site.
•••
Youth hunter-harvested deer from the five-county surveillance zone will not have go to special check stations.
However, deer from the zone that are taken by muzzleloader hunters must be examined at one of 17 newly established check stations within the five counties. Archery and crossbow hunters who take deer in any of the surveillance zone counties during the muzzleloader or modern firearms season also must comply with the same requirements.
The list of the new check stations as well as other details on regulations regarding the CWD Surveillance Zone can be found at the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, www.fw.ky.gov.
