Over the weekend, the top players from seven different Bluegrass Golf Tournament Divisions competed in the 2022 Bluegrass Cup at Crosswinds Golf Club in Bowling Green. Local talent traveled to compete in Fourball matches and singles matches.
On Saturday, the Fourball matches kicked off on the Front 9. The two teams, Team Mayes and Team Hagen competed, battling back and forth throughout the day. However, Team Mayes pushed ahead by the narrowest margins of 18.5-17.5
Team Hagen jumped to a 6-3 lead on Saturday, with Paducah’s Peyton Courtney and Benton’s Gage Norman defeating Stanford’s Kaiden Newsome and Lexington’s Max Sutton, 2&1.
Benton’s Brooklyn Cunningham and Columbia’s Ila Loy were victorious over Louisville’s Maggie Walker and Zoe Walker, 3&2.
Team Mayes got its first 1/2 point with a tie between Paducah’s Brently Gregory, Danville’s Charlie Webster, and Team Hagen’s Connor Cassidy and Cole Layow from Lexington.
Paducah’s Anna McCall-Moore and Stanton’s Darcy Lawson assisted Team Mayes, defeating Peewee Valley’s Avery Suter and Bowling Green’s Elsie Espinola. In addition, Paducah’s Dallas Vinson and Louisville’s Ethan Downes beat Daylon Blevins from Russell Springs and Tate Pace from Glasgow, 3&2.
However, Team Hagen took a commanding lead after Fourball based on the victories of the 15-18 Division Boys and Girls.
The format switched over to a modified Foursome with Selective Drive Alternate Shot on the Back 9. Courtney and Norman defeated Newsome and Sutton 2-Up in the first match, extending the lead by Team Hagen before Team Mayes gained additional points.
Players and guests recognized eight Bluegrass Tour Players of the Year on Saturday evening during the Bluegrass Cup banquet, which included Paducah’s Courtney.
1 — Ethan Downes — Louisville — 2026 — 18.5; Abby-Grace Forbes — Russellville — 2023; Brently Gregory — Paducah — 2028; Kobe Ingram — Danville — 2023; Darcy Lawson — Stanton — 2026; Jackson Mayes — Leitchfield — 2025; Anna McCall-Moore — Paducah — 2027; Anna New — Somerset — 2023; Kaiden Newsome — Stanford — 2031; Tanner Robinson — Harrodsburg — 2026; Savannah Salchli — Frankfort — 2023; Bo Shelton — Glasgow — 2024; Max Sutton — Lexington — 2030; Katelyn Vibbert — Tompkinsville — 2023; Dallas Vinson — Paducah — 2026; Maggie Walker — Louisville — 2028; Zoe Walker — Louisville — 2028; Charlie Webster — Danville — 2028
2 — Daylon Blevins — Russell Springs — 17.5; Braydon Bond — Richmond — 2024; Connor Cassidy — Lexington — 2029; Jase Cook — Glasgow — 2024; Peyton Courtney — Paducah — 2031; Ainslee Cruce — Bowling Green — 2023; Brooklyn Cunningham — Benton — 2028; Elsie Espinola — Bowling Green — 2026; Channing Hagen — Lexington — 2025; Cole Layow — Nicholasville — 2029; Ila Loy — Columbia — 2030; Gage Norman — Benton — 2029; Tate Pace — Glasgow — 2026; Maryssa Phillips — Lexington — 2023; Haley Rice — Richmond — 2023; Jacob Ryan — Tompkinsville — 2024; Avery Suter — Peewee Valley — 2026; Jackson Whitaker — Frankfort — 2023
18-hole singles
Match #19 — Dallas Vinson, Paducah v. Tate Pace, Glasgow — Tie
Match #21 — Elsie Espinola, Bowling Green v. Anna McCall-Moore, Paducah — Espinola won 6 and 4
9-Hole Singles
Match #31 — Kaiden Newsome, Stanford v. Peyton Courtney, Paducah — Newsome won 4 and 2
Match #32 — Gage Norman, Benton v. Max Sutton, Lexington — Norman won 2 and 1
Match #34 — Brooklyn Cunningham, Benton v. Zoe Walker, Louisville — Cunningham won 3 and 1
Match #36 — Cole Layow, Nicholasville v. Brently Gregory, Paducah — Layow won 2 Up
Fourball
Match #1 — Team Hagen: Courtney/Norman v. Team Mayes: Newsome/Sutton — Team Hagen won 2 and 1
Match #2 — Team Hagen: Cunningham/Loy v. Team Mayes: Walker/Walker — Team Hagen won 3 and 2
Match #3 — Team Hagen: Cassidy/Layow v. Team Mayes: Gregory/Webster — Tie
Match #5 — Team Mayes: Downes/Vinson v. Team Hagen: Blevins/Pace — Team Mayes won 3 and 2
Foursomes
Match #10 — Team Hagen: Courtney/Norman v. Team Mayes: Newsome/Sutton — Team Hagen won 2 Up
Match #12 — Team Hagen: Cassidy/Layow v. Team Mayes: Gregory/Webster — Tie
Match #13 — Team Mayes: Lawson/McCall-Moore v. Team Hagen: Espinola/Suter — Team Mayes won 3 and 2
Match #14 — Team Mayes: Downes/Vinson v. Team Hagen: Blevins/Pace — Team Mayes won 3 and 2
