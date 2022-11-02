Peyton Courtney

Peyton Courtney received the Player of the Year in the Boys 10 and under (9-hole) Division in the Bluegrass Golf Tour. Courtney finished as runner-up at the Tour Championship and collected 12 total victories

 Photo courtesy of Brian Courtney

Over the weekend, the top players from seven different Bluegrass Golf Tournament Divisions competed in the 2022 Bluegrass Cup at Crosswinds Golf Club in Bowling Green. Local talent traveled to compete in Fourball matches and singles matches.

On Saturday, the Fourball matches kicked off on the Front 9. The two teams, Team Mayes and Team Hagen competed, battling back and forth throughout the day. However, Team Mayes pushed ahead by the narrowest margins of 18.5-17.5

