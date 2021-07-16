The Independence Bank Western Kentucky Junior Championship took place at the Country Club of Paducah on Monday and Tuesday, with local area talent shining brightly.
Marshall County’s Trey Wall and St. Mary’s Ellie Roof both went home with first-place finishes in their divisions.
The first round of stroke play began at 8 a.m. Monday and lasted until noon. From 3 to 6 p.m., participants engaged in social time. In addition, participants had the opportunity to compete in a closest-to-the-hole competition and putting contest.
The second round of play continued on Tuesday morning, with the awards ceremony following immediately after.
For the Boys 15-16 division, Wall finished with a 73-78 for a total gross of 151 for first place. Gabe Suiter shot 77-81 for second place with a 158. David Morris finished with a 78-80 for a 158 as well.
Ryan Stokes finished first in the Boys 14 & Under division. Stokes shot 77-79-156. Peyton Toon finished in second, going 81-87-168. Mitchell Petros was third, shooting 89-91-180.
Paxton Carter finished strong and in first-place for the Boys 11-12, shooting 40-41 on nine holes for an 81. Carter Denson followed with a 42-41-83. Ashton Gordon finished third with a 42-49-91.
For Boys 10 & Under, Peyton Courtney took first place on nine holes with a 46-42 for an 88 finish. Gage Norman carded a 49-47-96.
Max DeHaven shot a 24 in six holes for first-place in the Boys 8 & Under division. Elijah Erxleben turned in a 35.
Roof finished in first for the Girls 15-18 division. The St. Mary Viking shot 83-79 for a finish of 162. Claire Reynold followed in second, shooting 91-81-172. Lily Conkle finished in third with a 88-85-173.
Katie Roberts took first place in the Girls 14 & Under with an 82-79-161. Rachel Hagan finished in second with a 91-90-181, while Avery Sullivan was third with 98-97-195.
For the Girls 10-12, CeCelia Ray took first. On nine holes, Ray shot 39-35 for her 74 finish. Charlestyn Murphy took home second, shooting 59-52-111.
The Girls 9 & Under division played six holes, Emlie Miller won with a 34.
