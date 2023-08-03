As a new season looms on the horizon, excitement and anticipation fill the air for the St. Mary Lady Vikings volleyball team. For them, it’s more than just another season of sports; it’s a chance to rebuild and excel under the guidance of their newly appointed coach, Sierra Carr.
After finishing the previous season with a 12-12 record, the Lady Vikings are eager to rebound and make their mark in the fiercely contested First Region.
The JV and varsity girls have been putting in relentless effort to improve themselves and support their teammates, knowing that they have a big responsibility ahead.
“We lost all of our seniors from previous seasons,” Coach Carr said.
Nevertheless, there is a core group of young players who will be leading the high school team, with Elly Mowers, Abby Sullivan, Sienna Rosa, Alyssa Carter, and Lana Flint at the forefront.
Not just focusing on the high schoolers, the newly appointed coach recognizes the potential in the returning middle schoolers as well.
“We also have several returning middle schoolers that have excelled and will do amazing things for themselves and this team this season and those to come,” Carr said.
The role of a coach is not taken lightly, especially for someone juggling both academics and a full-time job.
“This has proved to be one of the most time-consuming decisions I have made for myself,” she said. “But, my goal at the end of the day is to put time and effort into these girls not only from a coach perspective but as a role model so they have the confidence to be the best players and people they can be.”
As the season approaches, the St. Mary girls’ volleyball team stands on the brink of a new era, with a dedicated coach at the helm, ready to motivate these young athletes into the best players and individuals they can be.
The Lady Vikings kick off their 2023 campaign with a pair of games against Second District opponents. They start off by hosting the McCracken County Lady Mustangs on Thursday, August 17 followed by a trip up the road to Community Christian Academy on August 18.
