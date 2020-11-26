Ten missed free throws, sub-40% shooting and 32 turnovers didn’t help Murray State on Wednesday, when it found itself on the tough end of an 86-60 defeat to 11th-ranked Kentucky after opening the 2020-21 campaign on the road at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington.
But more than two years of recruitment showed its first return on investment, when 6-foot-1 freshman center and Oakwood, Illinois, native Katelyn Young erupted for 14 points and 14 rebounds in her first-ever game for the Racers.
“What totally brought me here (to MSU) was all the girls and the coaches,” Young said. “They’re super nice and always supportive with everything. But everyone was super supportive today. We were always just cheering each other on. Quite a few of us got to play today. We got our time in. Getting everyone on the court and everyone supporting everyone was good.”
She played 25 minutes, shot 6-for-10 from the field and chipped in six offensive boards, helping MSU win the rebounding battle against the bigger Wildcats, 48-43.
“It was two years of recruiting well-spent,” Racer coach Rechelle Turner said. “We knew that if we could get her to campus somehow, someway, she could be a program-changer for us. I’ve been saying all along that no one was going to know who she was until the first game of the season, and she came out and did exactly what I expect her to do. And she was actually a little bit too unselfish. I thought she gave the ball up a couple of times when she could’ve scored, but she’s a great passer who can finish around the basket. And she’s normally a better free-throw shooter. Which, I hope our entire team is after today.
“But she’s going to be a force to be reckoned with going forward.”
Kentucky (1-0) — without potential NCAA Player of the Year Rhyne Howard and another key starter in Tatyana Wyatt due to violations of team rules — instead got an incredulous effort from 5-5 senior guard Chasity Patterson, who finished with 30 points, six rebounds, three assists and seven steals while shooting 8-for-13 from the floor and 12-for-13 from the stripe.
The 2020 SEC Sixth Player of the Year and former Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year at Texas in 2017 scored the Wildcats’ first nine points, and helped pace UK to a 30-14 first-quarter advantage.
MSU had six of its 32 turnovers in the first quarter alone, and by halftime had 17 turnovers that UK had turned into 22 points.
“Their length and athleticism is definitely not something that we’re used to at this point,” Turner added. “And in the first game of the season, I thought we’d have difficulty in those areas. But we’ve got to get better at taking care of the basketball and getting more confident in our handles. But they just get after you and stay after you. They’re relentless, and they’re very-well coached. They’re a really good basketball team, and they’re just going to get better and better as the year goes.”
Murray State got a balanced scoring effort, as senior forward Laci Hawthorne (nine points, seven rebounds), junior guard Manna Mensah (eight points, nine rebounds), junior guard Lex Mayes (eight points, two 3-pointers), junior guard Macey Turley (seven points, three rebounds), freshman guard Bria Sanders-Woods (six points) and freshman forward Hannah McKay (six points, two rebounds, two assists) all played north of 15 minutes.
But incumbents in junior forward Alexis Burpo and junior guard Raegan Blackburn did not travel with the team for undisclosed, but possibly medical, reasons.
Turner eschewed they will return to the rotation next week, with MSU’s home-opener set for next Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Evansville.
“They were very much missed today,” Turner added.
NO. 11 KENTUCKY 86, MURRAY STATE 60
MSU 14 12 20 14 — 60
UK 30 21 21 14 — 86
STATISTICS
RACERS: Young 14, Hawthorne 9, Mayes 8, Mensah 8, Turley 7, Sanders-Woods 6, McKay 6, Russell 2.
FG: 24-65. 3PT: 5-15 (Mayes 2, McKay, Sanders-Woods, Turley). FT: 7-17. REB: 48 (Young 14). AST: 8 (McKay 2). PF: 15. STL: 5. TO: 32.
WILDCATS: Patterson 30, Green 13, Hunt 12, Owens 7, Benton 7, Toller 6, McKinney 6, Leveretter 3, Edwards 2.
FG: 30-75. 3PT: 8-27 (Green 3, Patterson 2, Hunt 2, Toller). FT: 18-22. REB: 43 (Owens 9). AST: 16 (Green, Patterson, King, Benton: 3). PF: 20. STL: 19. TO: 13.
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.