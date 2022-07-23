The Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado will have a healthy balance of upper and underclassmen this upcoming soccer season. Having lost just five seniors to graduation last season, the roster now boasts eight seniors; five juniors and the rest consist of underclassmen, including a handful of eighth graders.

Head Coach Whitney Valdez, who looks to command the Lady Tornado to a successful season in her second year with the program, says that the lack of total years of experience is made up for in work ethic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In