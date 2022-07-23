The Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado will have a healthy balance of upper and underclassmen this upcoming soccer season. Having lost just five seniors to graduation last season, the roster now boasts eight seniors; five juniors and the rest consist of underclassmen, including a handful of eighth graders.
Head Coach Whitney Valdez, who looks to command the Lady Tornado to a successful season in her second year with the program, says that the lack of total years of experience is made up for in work ethic.
“We are pretty top heavy this year, we will have eight seniors and the rest is pretty young,” Valdez said. “But what we lack in total years of experience, we have more than made up for in sheer determination and work ethic. All of this new blood has revitalized the team, all of these girls have been playing together for a really long time and I think we are expecting to do well this season.”
The Lady Tornado put on a campaign of 7-7-1 overall last season, with a 4-6-0 region record and a 2-3-0 district record.
Behind that campaign was a total of 64 goals scored, 45 of which came from just two girls. Kiersa Atnip and Abigail Wurth dominated the scoring for the Lady Tornado in the 2021 season, and as seniors this year, Coach Valdez will look to them for leadership amongst the younger girls.
Unfortunately Atnip will be unable to use that leadership on the field and will instead have to be that voice on the sidelines as she suffered an ACL tear playing club soccer. She alone contributed 24 goals and assisted in another 11 last season.
“While we won’t have Kiersa on the field we are still very lucky to have Abigail Wurth,” Valdez said. “She finished out the season with 21 goals and 15 assists and she topped the top-30 in assists in the state of Kentucky last season.”
Not having Kiersa Atnip on the field will be a significant loss to the Lady Tornado, but Coach Valdez believes that the young blood on the team will be able to step in and really show everyone what the team is capable of doing.
“I feel like my girls play really well as a team, they are really evenly matched,” she said. “I have girls stepping up to a level which they haven’t played before and there is so much leadership and growth from Abigail Wurth.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Jaelynn Carver will be back in the net to continue her successful soccer career as one of the eight seniors.
She had a total of 125 saves on the season, playing all 15 games as the lone keeper last season, while also collecting three shutouts.
The Lady Tornado season will get underway on Thursday, Aug. 11 with a trip to Christian County and their first home game will two days later on Saturday, Aug. 13 against Owensboro.
