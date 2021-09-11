Yellowjacket apex: Before the little stingers crash, their testy numbers peak

Before the little stingers crash, their testy numbers peak
As far as we are concerned, the best time regarding yellowjackets is coming, but until then we risk experiencing the worst of times.
Yellowjackets disappear when seriously cold weather ensues, so from the human perspective, that’s ideal. Yet, their numbers typically are greatest shortly before they vanish, and that can be risky.
The yellowjacket is a small variety of paper wasp. It is not made of paper, mind you. Its nest is. Like other larger paper wasps and its close relative, the bald-faced hornet, the yellowjacket is a colonial nester. It is a social animal that survives only as a joint venture with others of its kind.
A yellowjacket is just about ½-inch long, smaller than the other wasps and hornets. The yellowjacket has those flagship colors of yellow and black that nature often uses to advise other species to back off. Those colors say: beware.
Black and yellow colors on a small flying insect suggest to many a bee. But despite some shared characteristics, the yellowjacket is not at all a fuzzy honeybee or anything close. The yellowjacket is quite the different species, and it is not as easy with which to get along.
Yellowjackets are far more aggressive than bees and even their cousin wasps in defending their nest colonies. The little yellow/black worker females that buzz in, out and around the nest will drop their other duties and attack anything and anyone that seems to present a danger to the home colony.
The bigger the nest, the more defenders are available to swarm against any encroacher. The nest peaks in size in late summer right up into early fall, and a mature nest can contain up to 5,000 individual yellowjackets.
You may see how that could be a problem.
Yellowjacket workers all have the ability to sting with the needle-like injector that each conceals in the tip of its abdomen/butt. And unlike the comparatively mild-mannered bees, yellowjackets can sting repeatedly to make their point.
You might think that yellowjacket stings would be second class because of the yellow-black wasp’s miniature size. You would be in error to think that. Pain is a rather subjective thing, but most people who have experienced the stings of several penalizing critters will suggest that the yellowjacket-inflicted punishment is among the worst if not the absolute most painful.
Couple that with the fact that a yellowjacket nest may dispatch a virtual cloud of vindictive fliers to admonish you, and one can see that you really don’t want to be offensive to a large colony.
My experience, too, is that not only will yellowjackets swarm a possible aggressor at the nest, but they will also pursue that aggressor a considerable distance. If they get a fix on you, they will follow and attack if you stop too soon. If you don’t flee fast enough, they will sting you repeatedly along the way.
The trick to self-defense in an incident of stirring a yellowjacket nest seems to be to (1) recognize the problem as soon as possible. It is helpful if you can see them spewing out of the nest, but if not, try to grasp what is happening after the first couple of stings. Then (2) run like hell.
A problem with breaching yellowjacket security is that most often their colony is unseen, based in a nest constructed in a hole in the ground. They may occupy a vacant animal den with a sizable and obvious opening, but often a yellowjacket nest will have an opening that is no bigger than your thumb.
Yellowjackets also nest in piles of debris and in human structures where they can have overhead protection from weather, but ground nests are far more common.
A typical colony at this latitude is a one-season phenomenon. It begins with a fertilized young queen emerging from hibernation in the spring. She builds a starter nest with a few cells, lays the appropriate eggs and after a bit a few new workers are hatched.
The new workers take over duties of building on the paper nest and the founding queen is then free to concentrate on laying eggs to churn out more new yellowjackets.
This progressive development carries on throughout the rest of spring, summer and even early fall. That accounts for how nest size and nest populations begin to peak out at about this time of year.
Shortly, each yellowjacket colony should be producing few new queens, which will be mated and fertilized. When winter-like weather arrives, these will find shelter in rotten stumps, under the bark of trees or similar places where they can hibernate for the coming frigid months. Meanwhile, all the other yellowjackets in a colony die off.
Come spring, each of the new queens that survive through hibernation will emerge to start a new nest.
The cold weather die-off of most yellowjackets comes later than it does for other paper wasps. People often are surprised to see them well into fall even after an early frost or two. In the fall, yellowjackets are especially attracted to sugary food, and they are notorious for seemingly menacing outside picnickers or diners when they are drawn to sweet foods and drinks.
Food-seeking yellowjackets, however, are not aggressive unless trapped with accidental contact. It is disturbance near their nest that will provoke hostilities. Nowadays, when there may be thousands of them vigilant against intruders, try not to be guilty of that.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
