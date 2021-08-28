This has been a week one local Clark Elementary School baseball player will never forget. Cider Yarbrough, an 11-year-old standout, has spent his week in Cary, North Carolina, for USA Baseball.
With less than 200 young athletes from across the county selected, only 32 are chosen per region, making Yarbrough’s opportunity even more special.
“This is a really neat opportunity to continue to develop my game and represent our area with USA Baseball. It has been cool to be a part of this process,” Yarbrough told The Sun. “Working with some of the best coaches, scouts, and players from all over our country. Definitely, something I will never forget.”
As a fifth-grader, Yarbrough made the Paducah Middle School eighth grade team roster this season and continues to develop as a future Blue Tornado.
“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for him to grow and mature as a player,” Shawn Yarbrough, Crider’s father and Paducah Middle School baseball coach, said. “It’s also an opportunity to nationally be involved in a historically prestigious baseball program like USA baseball.”
The National Team Identification Series (NTIS) utilizes a six-region system for initial player identification with Midwest, Northeast, Northwest, South, Southeast, and Southwest. Each is managed and operated by a USA Baseball-appointed Regional Direction, responsible for planning and processing player identification.
Yarbrough’s event this week has featured 12 teams per age group and athletes participating in workouts and a championship-style tournament while being evaluated by national team coaches and scouts.
