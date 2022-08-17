Nico Yantko

Nico Yantko addresses family, friends, colleagues, staff and Racer fans as he was introduced as the 10th Murray State athletics director on Tuesday afternoon.

 BY DAVE WINDER /MSU Athletics

Nico Yantko was welcomed back to Racer Nation as the 10th athletics director in Murray State University history. Surrounded by family, friends, colleagues, staff and Racer fans, Yantko was introduced in a noon-time event in the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.

As Murray State celebrates its centennial year, Racer Athletics begins its 99th year of collegiate sports. Yantko, who played quarterback for the Racers from 2007-09, returns to his alma mater after honing his abilities recently at the University of Missouri and University of Louisiana in the last 11 years.

