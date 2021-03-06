The KHSAA passed a COVID-altered postseason plan for wrestling earlier this year that didn’t sit well with some coaches across the state.
Multiple high school wrestling coaches received an email containing a document that went through some concerns regarding the KHSAA’s decision on semi-states. The thought in the email was that not all of the best wrestlers would get to go to state due to how the format was put together, and a counter-proposal was developed and presented as a possible alternative.
The email discussed how the counter-proposal would give the KHSAA more money compared to the format it presented.
“Since we would be increasing the total number of participants and fans, we will be seeing an increased revenue as well as a decreased expense for officials and other workers,” the proposal stated.
The counter-proposal laid out a 16-man COVID-friendly bracket alternate to the eight-man bracket that is in place now.
KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett, in a committee meeting Feb. 17, said that he was aware of different proposals but felt like the format they had would be the best course for the 2021 year.
With COVID-19 in the forefront, Tackett made sure to make it clear that the changes were just for this season.
“The one thing I can tell you is, it’s one year. We’ll be OK,” Tackett said.
Tackett was grateful for the coaches that were vocal about their concerns.
“I would say thank you,” Tackett said. “Their passion indicates the defense they are willing to put out for their kids.”
When the KHSAA made the decision to do semi-states, it had one main focus in mind — having fans in the stands.
“This business of not having a state championship without fans in the stands is not something we want to do,” Tackett said.
The counter-proposal makes the statement that even though having fans in the stands is desired, it doesn’t need to be put in the way of the athlete.
Despite the counter-proposals, the semi-state matches will go on as planned.
Semi-state will take place on March 20 in Owensboro, Louisville, Union and Inez.
The medalist round will be March 27 in Winchester.
