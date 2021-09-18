Wood ducks, teal join the Kentucky hunting parade

Albeit clearly a pursuit of summery weather, today brings the first dose of duck hunting for the 2021-22 waterfowling year.
Yes, duck hunting. Here amid the heat, humidity and mosquitoes comes Kentucky’s special early season for hunting wood ducks and teal. A combined wood duck/teal season runs Sept. 18-22, today through Wednesday. Immediately on the heels of that comes a continuing teal-only season, four more days, from Sept. 23-26.
The basis of the initial season is that wood ducks are Kentucky’s only native nesting species, and the revived population of woodies are thriving across the commonwealth’s wetland habitats, especially here in the western counties. However, without the special early season, the state’s duck hunters have a minimum opportunity to take advantage of their own home-nesting birds.
Wood ducks tend to be early migrators, and many of the birds that hail from Kentucky broods are long gone to more southerly latitudes by the time that the traditional duck hunting season opens here on Thanksgiving Day.
Kentucky’s wood duck management efforts combined with federal approval have allowed the hunters of this state to be some of the few nationwide to have a shot at “local” birds in a special pre-migration season.
Meanwhile, the small, early migrating blue-winged, green-winged and cinnamon teal are a bonus species that can be linked to the early woody hunt. Teal likewise are largely in their southern, wintering habitats well before traditional duck seasons ensue.
The wood duck and teal hunting adds to an ongoing early Canada goose hunting season. This Sept. 16-30 season, which began Thursday, is another stint of homebody waterfowl hunting. It is scheduled as an opportunity for Kentuckians to take local-nesting, non-migratory Canada geese at a time when there is no chance for interior Canada geese to be here after migrating from far northern nesting habitats.
The daily bag limit for birds during the wood duck/teal season is six ducks, but only two woodies can be among the half-dozen. Teal can make up all or a portion of the limit. Finally, during the teal-only days of hunting, the daily bag limit is simply six teal.
During the early Canada goose season hunters can take five Canada geese per day with a possession limit of three times the daily limit, 15, after three or more days of hunting.
While these duck and goose seasons overlap, hunters can take both in numbers up to their early season limits, of course.
Aside from early season limits, general regulations for these waterfowling opportunities are the same as during traditional late fall and winter seasons. Among those is the need for each hunter to have both appropriate Kentucky hunting license and state waterfowl permit as well as the federal migratory bird permit, the “duck stamp.”
There could be thoughts of hunters possibly combining wood duck and teal hunting with opportunities to take mourning doves, as the annual dove season continues. As a note of caution, however, recall that waterfowl hunting requires ammunition with non-toxic shot, typically steel shot, and hunters are prohibited from having lead shot ammunition in their possession while hunting ducks or geese. Waterfowlers, consequently, can still take doves in season, but they cannot bring typical lead shot ammunition for the task.
Kentucky’s archery hunting season is ongoing since Sept. 4, but as of today the general crossbow hunting season for deer is running in parallel.
The crossbow deer season in fact begins on the third Saturday of September, two weeks after the first-Saturday opening of the archery season. Both continue through the third Monday in January, Jan. 17 this year.
An important distinction is that the regular archery season is for deer and wild turkeys. The crossbow season is just for the taking of deer. There is a specific crossbow turkey hunting season in two phases, Oct. 1-17 and Nov. 13-Dec. 31.
Crossbow deer hunting as of today isn’t exactly the first crossbow action this hunting year. Beginning Sept. 4 with the archery season was the senior/youth crossbow deer season during which hunters 65 and older along with youngsters who haven’t reached 16 could hunt whitetails with crossbow gear.
Largely lost in the progression of Kentucky hunting seasons was the Sept. 1-Nov. 9 seasons for hunting Virginia and Sora rail as well as purple and common gallinules. Most Kentuckians wouldn’t know a rail or gallinule if they met one, and few if any hunters go out specifically in pursuit of these wading and wetland species.
Most people are likewise unfamiliar with Wilson’s snipe, another genuine species of the wetlands that became huntable earlier this week. Kentucky’s snipe season opened Wednesday (Sept. 15) and runs through Oct. 24.
Snipe hunting also is generally not a primary endeavor, but hunters in pursuit of other species, like wood duck and teal hunters, might encounter and take them. The migratory snipe are genuine, too, unrelated to the infamous “snipe hunting” trick in which pranksters long have induced unwary victims into the woods in darkness to “hold the bag” as fictional snipe are said to be driven to them.
Wilson’s snipe and the hunting season for them are real enough that there is a daily harvest limit of 8 birds. The daily limit for gallinules is 3, while as many as 25 rails can be taken daily.
