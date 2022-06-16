The Tri State women’s golf organization played their monthly game on Tuesday, June 14 at the Ballard County Country Club. The group consists of 13 clubs who get together once a month from the months of June to September. Ties were determined by USGA countback on the 72 par course.
Championship Flight
1st gross — Nancy Rucks-78, 2nd gross-Marianna Lewis-79, 3rd gross-Angela Snodgrass-79, 1st net-Barbara Dunston-71, 2nd net-Pam Trimble-72
1st Flight1st gross — Cathy Thompson -79, 2nd gross-Melodi Sheffer-85, 3rd gross-Jen Guy-86, 1st net-Cyndi Warren-74, 2nd net-Chris Grant-73
2nd Flight1st gross — Pam Moore-81, 2nd gross-Kelly Sandusky-81, 3rd gross-Connie Agee-85, 1st net-Mary Thomason-77, 2nd net-Mary Ryan-81
3rd Flight1st gross — Shae Copeland, 2nd gross-Anita Kerr-85, 3rd gross-Bobby Lee-86, 1st net-Brittany O’Mar-72, 2nd net-Deb Blagg-75
Senior Flight1st gross — Glenda Farmer-80, 2nd gross-Leta Taylor-86, 3rd gross-Nancy Helen-88, 1st net-Carol Spafford-59, 2nd net-Lynda Walton-67
Ties were determined by USGA countback. Par was 72 at Ballard Country Club.
