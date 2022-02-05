When folks occasionally mention wolves being in our habitats, I’m likely to wince.
They may be right. Yet, I would have fairly equal confidence in someone’s local wolf sighting and reports of encountering Bigfoot or Elvis out there. Odds are against it.
One has to consider what we know is present in our environment. Thousands of years ago, we had dire wolves running around hereabouts.
These major canine predators developed to prey on the megaherbivores of the late Pleistocene. They averaged maybe 150 pounds with some reaching perhaps 175 pounds, but they had oversized teeth even for their size. They packed an exaggerated bite force with those big choppers that helped them kill and cleave chunks of flesh from ancient bison, camels, horses and ground sloths found on the continent then.
Dire wolves vanished some 9,500 years ago.
As megafauna died out, some canines evolved into animals better suited to smaller prey. After co-existing for many years, dire wolves faded while forerunner subspecies of gray or timber wolves endured.
Gray wolves once ranged across Kentucky as over much of North America. Somewhere along the way, smaller red wolves evolved and occupied much of the southeastern U.S., Kentucky included.
Gray wolves and red wolves are similar at first glance, but gray wolves are more heavily built. Biologists still debate the origins of red wolves, but one argument is that red wolves resulted from mixed mating of gray wolves and the smaller-yet coyotes, the coyotes having spun off common ancestors and evolving in the open plains of western North America.
Gray wolves today remain the world’s largest canine predators, some males growing to125-150 pounds. Western coyotes are far smaller, often growing to only 30pounds or so. Red wolves, meanwhile, have characteristics of both gray wolves and coyotes — really looking like what we imagine a wolf-coyote hybrid would be. And the red wolf is an intermediate size, in the 45-80-pound range.
While both gray and red wolves inhabited early Kentucky, grays are thought to have been extirpated by shooting and trapping in the early to middle 1800s. Red wolves lingered later, probably fading to a trace population by about 1870.
By the dawn of the 20th century, Kentucky likely had no reproducing population of wolves. At that time, Kentucky probably had no wild canine predators larger than red and gray foxes.
About the 1960s and especially in the 1970s, coyotes began to be encountered in western Kentucky. By the 1980s, they had become well entrenched in the ecosystem, and by the latest years of the 1900s it seemed they were everywhere. It wasn’t just Kentucky, either. Coyotes established themselves in almost all the eastern U.S.
Eliminating red wolves left a void in the ecosystem that stayed open 90-100 years. Coyotes in the West didn’t pack up and move east, but they did breed their way in this direction. Young animals on the fringe of their range established new territories in neighboring areas unclaimed by major canine predators.
Over time, the coyote flood washed into the void. It trickled at first but then gushed as the species found rich habitat with no larger wild canines to resist them, and coyotes reproduced here, having bigger litters where the habitat was good and predator density was low.
Smaller canines, the foxes, got the worst of that deal. Coyotes routinely kill foxes upon encounter, eliminating competition for prey. As coyotes proliferated, foxes declined.
Today, there are more red foxes around suburban housing and other human presence where wary coyotes are less Likely to go. Foxes have adapted, finding people more tolerable than coyotes.
Coyotes in the East have become larger than the western critters from which they have evolved. Eastern coyotes topping40 pounds are not rare, something not seen in the West.
It’s early in the scheme of nature, but coyotes seemingly hit the jackpot in the East. The species is highly adaptable, and food and cover options needed for survival are plentiful. We’ll check back in 100 years or so, but it looks good for them now.
Most people who “see” wolves probably encounter coyotes, which are wolf-like and can appear intimidatingly large, especially in winter coats.
A genuine gray wolf (authenticated by DNA) was killed in Kentucky’s Hart County in 2013. It could have wandered a few hundred miles from the Great Lakes area of Minnesota. But let me say that I’ve had hands-on experiences with captive gray wolves here in Kentucky. If there are captive animals around, nothing says they can’t go astray.
Occasionally, someone notes that red wolves were released in the Land Between the Lakes. Well, no. That was proposed in 1979 to seed a breeding population. Some, chiefly Tennessee farmers and landowners, vehemently objected and it was dropped.
Eventually, the LBL got two red wolves that were kept in a secure enclosure at the Woodlands Nature Center. Since then, there has been a rotation of animals as a male-female pair is housed there in an important captive breeding program.
It is vital stuff because red wolves are the most at-risk of endangered mammal species. There are about 260of them in the world, most in captive breeding programs and less than two dozen free ranging in an isolated population in eastern North Carolina.
So, is anybody seeing red wolves roaming the LBL or the surrounding area? No way.
Gray wolves hereabouts? Almost as unlikely.
Coyotes? You bet.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
