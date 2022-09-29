Although many young baseball players in the area have to wait their turn to play on the diamond in a varsity high school game, a group of Middle School All-Stars were able to take the field at Brooks Stadium on Tuesday night, just like the young men they aspire to be one day.

The West Kentucky Middle School Baseball season wrapped up this week by returning to the historic Paducah baseball stadium for one last hoorah. WKMSB hosted the All-Star Game featuring young stars from Ballard Memorial, Calloway County, Carlisle County, Graves County, Hickman County, Lyon County, McCracken County, Marshall County, Murray, Paducah Middle, and St. Mary.

