Although many young baseball players in the area have to wait their turn to play on the diamond in a varsity high school game, a group of Middle School All-Stars were able to take the field at Brooks Stadium on Tuesday night, just like the young men they aspire to be one day.
The West Kentucky Middle School Baseball season wrapped up this week by returning to the historic Paducah baseball stadium for one last hoorah. WKMSB hosted the All-Star Game featuring young stars from Ballard Memorial, Calloway County, Carlisle County, Graves County, Hickman County, Lyon County, McCracken County, Marshall County, Murray, Paducah Middle, and St. Mary.
The East All-Stars and the West All-Stars battled through seven innings, with the East All-Stars taking a 7-5 victory over the West. After the game, Marshall County’s Matthew Langhi was awarded the MVP for his performance on the field. Langhi went 2-for-3 with two runs and zero strikeouts against the West All-Stars. In addition, he tripled and collected four total bases in the win.
Despite the East team winning the All-Star Game title and bragging rights, the West team jumped on the board first as Graves County’s Cole Woodward ripped a one-out triple to right field. Woodward scored with the next batter, Carlisle County’s Cooper Wright, grounding out toward the shortstop. Next, McCracken County’s Jaxon Shackelford drew a walk before scoring on the double by Ballard Memorial’s Andrew Puckett to make it 2-0.
However, the East escaped as Hickman County’s Kobe Yamauchi popped out in first base territory for the final out in the first inning.
Things kicked off quickly for the East in the top of the second inning as Paducah Middle’s TD Kirkham reached on a dropped third strike. The next batter, Marshall County’s Hudson Doughty, drew a walk before Calloway County’s Jacob Crady singled to load the bases with zero outs.
Lyon County’s Colton Prow grounded out for the first out in the top of the second, allowing St. Mary’s Daniel Nunley to score the East’s first run. Murray’s Daven Hood grounded out to give the West two outs, but Hood’s ground out allowed Doughty to make it a tied ballgame.
The East took a 3-2 lead with a single by Paducah Middle School’s Brayden James, scoring Crady before the West got out of the inning.
The scoring continued in the top of the third inning when Nunley scored on a bases-loaded walk by the West team. The East plated one more run in the third with an RBI single by Doughty to score Langhi.
The West team made it a 5-4 game as McCracken County’s Lucas Gagnon singled, later stealing third base and scoring on an error at third base. However, the West team could not muster enough support in the bottom of the third to tie it or take the lead with runners on base.
Another error on the diamond allowed the East All-Stars to take a two-run lead in the top of the fourth inning as Calloway County’s Trent Jones hit a ground ball and reached. On the error by the West, Hood scored, and James was out in the attempt to advance across home plate.
Langhi sealed his fate of winning the MVP Award during the top of the fifth inning with a scorching triple to right field. He scored on the next play as Murray’s Haden Parker grounded out.
Carlisle County’s Brennan O’Neill singled to start the bottom of the fifth inning. O’Neill scored after stealing third base and on an error by the East team to make it 7-5, with his West team fighting back with each at-bat. Unfortunately for the West, a two-out single by Gagnon was not enough to overtake the East team.
The score remained until the final out, allowing the East to take the victory as the fall season closed.
James, Doughty, Crady, Hood, Jones, and Marshall County’s Kaden Merrick worked the mound for the victorious East All-Stars. In seven innings, the East All-Stars allowed nine hits, five runs (earned), walked two, and struck out five batters.
Yamauchi, Woodward, Puckett, Shackelford, Gagnon, Hickman County’s Nyiahez Irons, and Graves County’s Wilson Thomas threw for the West All-Stars in the loss.
The West arms allowed eight hits, seven runs (three earned), walked six and struck out six batters.
Kaden Merrick — Marshall County
Matthew Langhi — Marshall County - MVP
Hudson Doughty — Marshall County
Jacob Crady — Calloway County
Trent Jones — Calloway County
Brayden James — Paducah Middle
TD Kirkham — Paducah Middle
Colton Prow — Lyon County
Lucas Gagnon — McCracken County
Ayden Hunter — McCracken County
Jaxon Shackelford — McCracken County
Brennan O’Neill — Carlisle County
Kasen Perez — Carlisle County
Cooper Wright — Carlisle County
Ayden Owens — Ballard Memorial
Andrew Puckett — Ballard Memorial
Kobe Yamauchi — Hickman County
Nyiahez Irons — Hickman County
Cole Woodward — Graves County
Wilson Thomas — Graves County
Emerson Crouch — Mayfield
WKMS EAST 0-3-2-1-1-0 0 — 7-8-2
WKMS WEST 2-0-2 0-1-0-0 — 5-9-2
3B: EAST — Langhi, M.; WEST — Woodward, C.
TB: EAST — Langhi, M. 4, James, B. 2, Hood, D. 1, Doughty, H. 1, Parker, H. 1, Crady, J. 1; WEST — Woodward, C. 4, Gagnon, L. 2, Puckett, A. 2, Perez, K. 1, Shackelford, J. 1, O’Neill, B. 1, Owens, A. 1.
SB: EAST — James, B.; WEST — Gagnon, L. 3, Hunter, A. 2, O’Neill, B. 2, Shackelford, J., Owens, A.
