Four former Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado basketball players all played on one court on Monday night in the West Kentucky Community and Technical College and Olney Central game. Malachi Kirby, Jackson Goodwin and Avery Strayhorn, all suit up for the WKCTC Stars and welcomed fellow Tilghman alum Eli Brown. The Blue Knights came to town and left with the 104-73 win over the Stars.
The Stars started off on a hot start on an 8-0 run but Olney didn’t let that last long and came up with their own 8-0 run directly after. The two teams would keep things close tying this back up at the 12-12 mark but the Blue Knights would start to edge out their competition.
After the first 20 minutes of play the visiting Blue Knights led the way 45-35 thanks to a plethora of second chance points. Add costly fouls on the side of the Stars and Olney Central was on their way to a winning night.
Strayhorn put up 11 points including five points from the charity stripe at the end of the first half of play. Ja’Quan Jones all had 11 points in the half including a shot from behind the arc. Goodwin added two points in the half and Kirby had a free throw. On the Olney Central side Chaz Hinds and CE Talton each had 12 points in the opening half and two points from the former Blue Tornado Brown.
The second half of play was much the same as the Blue Knights continued to build upon their lead. Noah Gordon came alive for Olney Central as he put up 14 points to total 19 points on the night. The visitors hit seven shots from behind the arc in the second half for 21 of the total 59 points in the half while the Stars put up 38 points as Strayhorn continued his dominance with another nine points in the half. Overall the four Paducah Tilghman athletes combined for 44 points with Strayhorn leading with 20 points on his own.
Kirby had eight points, Goodwin had eight points and Brown added eight points for the Blue Knights.
In the end the lead that the Blue Knights slowly built would be enough to keep the Stars at bay for the 104-73 lead. This was the Stars first game since Nov. 6 as their last three games were canceled. The Blue Knights have lost their last two games but started out on a 6-0 run. They now host a 7-2 record on the year.
WKCTC will head to Columbia, TN to play Columbia State on Dec. 10 followed by Dyersburg State on Dec. 14.
