MAYFIELD — While a lot of the focus of COVID-19’s impact on local school districts have rightfully so been aimed at academic needs, athletic departments also have felt the financial strain from attendance limitations to outright cancellations of games or even seasons at the pandemic’s start last spring.
West Kentucky and Tennessee (WK&T) Telecommunications Cooperative has provided televised coverage of approximately 75 local sports events each year, including Mayfield and Graves County football and basketball games. Even with the expense that goes into broadcasting or streaming games, navigating through coronavirus restrictions would likely impact their coverage, as well as the revenue local sports helps generate for schools’ athletic departments.
“This year, we knew it was going to be a challenge for us with COVID,” WK&T CEO Trevor Bonnstetter said. “It’s an outreach for us for people who can’t make the games.”
As a result, he was able to work with Mayfield and Graves County high school athletic directors and local financial institutions, which have provided advertising backing for WK&T Sports productions, to find a way to give back and ease some of the athletic departments’ burdens.
On Thursday, Bonnstetter, school officials and representatives from FNB, First Kentucky Bank, C-Plant Federal Credit Union, CFSB and River Valley AgCredit gathered to make two donations of $28,750 to both Mayfield and Graves County athletic departments.
“We appreciate everybody that’s helped,” Mayfield AD and football coach Joe Morris said after the presentation. “It’s been a tough year on athletics with the limited capacity. This just goes to show you how great this community is to our school systems, and it’s a needed boost that they came through for us.”
Graves County High School Athletic Director Khristain Elliott explained that preparing for games now isn’t less work, but “four times” more due to social distancing and sanitizing for approximately one-third of the gate revenue.
“A JV ball game used to run itself, but now it’s an extra level of stress to man the group and make sure everybody has a good experience and keep kids safe so we can continue to play,” he said.
Elliott said the annual Mayfield-Graves “Battle of the Birds” football game would normally bring in more than $20,000, but this past season it raised just one-quarter of that due to seating restrictions.
“This is a blessing; any little boost we can get right now,” he added.
Morris agreed, saying the funds would be dispersed to help teams from fall sports through spring sports.
“This helps get us through the year,” he said. “That’s why this community’s great.”
