The Paducah Tilghman baseball program will return to the Second District Championship game for the first time since before the global pandemic began. The Blue Tornado season will continue after defeating host St. Mary 7-0 with junior Levin East on the mound.
East earned the victory to keep his team’s season alive, throwing seven innings on 88 pitches. The right-hander struck out 11 of the 25 batters he faced while walking one and giving up two hits.
One of the two hits allowed came in the first inning as St. Mary leadoff Cade Fleming knocked one to third base, beating out the throw. However, East induced flyouts from both Brett Haas and Landon Durbin to end the inning and strand Fleming.
Heading into the bottom half, Paducah Tilghman wasted no time in scoring. With a leadoff walk drawn by John Kiebler and a pitch hitting Gage Griggs, the first inning set the tone for the game.
St. Mary hurler Luke Heath shook off the walk and HBP by striking out East despite John Kiebler and Griggs stealing the bases behind him.
Paducah Tilghman’s first run came as Zion LaGrone’s sacrifice fly gave John Kiebler enough room to score. The next run came as the next batter Devin Kiebler singled to right field, scoring Griggs.
The Vikings ended the inning as Gunner Massey singled to right fielder Avry Duncan. Duncan threw the ball to Haas, who gunned down courtesy runner Anias Nunn at home plate for the third out.
St. Mary dealt with minor mishaps throughout the seven innings that later turned into advantages for Paducah Tilghman. Problems for St. Mary began as Leyton Patterson ripped a single to center field during the second inning, advancing to third as Braden Douglas reached on an error.
A fielder’s choice by John Kiebler allowed the Vikings to grab their second out in the inning as Haas hurled the ball to home plate in time for Jackson Willett to tag out Patterson. However, Douglas, who was in scoring position, plated the third run for the Blue Tornado as Griggs singled to third base.
A pivotal moment for the Vikings that felt as if the momentum could shift in favor of St. Mary came as East flew out to center fielder Fleming. East’s hit drew Fleming to the fence, stealing a possible triple or home run that could have pushed the game out of reach early.
Paducah Tilghman’s lone error allowed Haas to reach first base during the fourth inning.
The next batter, Durbin, singled to right field with perfect placement between first and second base, allowing Haas to move to third base. Despite this rally, the Vikings failed to score as the next two batters struck out, and the final out came in the form of a ground out.
Paducah Tilghman plated three runs for the home half of the fourth as St. Mary began to falter. A pitch hit Douglas to start the inning, and he later stole second base as St. Mary overthrew the ball into the outfield to catch the Tilghman member stealing. A sacrifice bunt by John Kiebler allowed Douglas to advance to third base with one out.
Unfortunately for St. Mary, the errors continued. Griggs reached on an error after the senior hit a small bloop in front of home plate. While Griggs stood at first base, Tilghman head coach Tremayne Donald held Douglas at third.
A single by East moved the score to 4-0, scoring Douglas and allowing Griggs to move into scoring position. Griggs scored on the overthrow error in an attempt to pick off courtesy runner Burke Waggoner.
However, the error didn’t end with Griggs scoring. Waggoner moved to second and then to third base as the throw trickled into the outfield. Waggoner eventually plated the sixth runner on the error.
Despite the mishap that allowed Waggoner to score, LaGrone and Devin Kiebler were the second and third outs to end the inning and give St. Mary a chance to plate runs going into the fifth inning.
The Vikings did have a runner on base in the top of the fifth as a pitch nailed Zack Krueger with two outs.
However, the inning left Krueger stranded at first base as Fleming lined out to the Tilghman left field, Caleb Payne.
The final run for Paducah Tilghman came during the bottom of the fifth as Massey advanced to second base due to an error by St. Mary.
The sophomore then moved to third base on a passed ball before scoring on a single by Payne.
Heath took the loss for St. Mary. The junior worked four innings, allowing five hits, six runs (three earned), and two walks while striking out three.
Jack Muiter appeared in relief for the Vikings. The senior threw two innings, allowing four hits, one run, and a walk.
St. Mary’s season came to a close with a 15-8 record.
On Wednesday night, Paducah Tilghman will go head-to-head against crosstown rival McCracken County for the Second District championship title.
After that, both teams will continue with regional play for the First Region.
The region winner will head to the 2022 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament in Lexington next month.
