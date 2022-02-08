While almost every other game scheduled for the First Region was cancelled over the weekend due to the ice conditions, the Crosstown Classic between Murray High School and Calloway County High School couldn’t be stopped. The Fourth District rivals played a double-header on Friday, Feb. 4 where the Murray boys won and Calloway girls won.
The highlight of the night was a 40-point night from junior guard Grant Whitaker, who led the way for the Tigers. He shot 16-of-25 from the field, 3-of-8 from long range and knocked down 5-of-7 shots from the charity stripe. Murray beat Calloway 78-51, shooting better in every category over the Lakers.
It was an evenly matched first half of play with a first quarter scored of 14-12 in favor of Murray and a 35-31 halftime score, still in the Tigers favor. Whitaker controlled 27 of those 35 first half points.
The third quarter was where the Tigers were able to take control of the game, outscoring the Lakers 22-7 to take a 57-38 lead going into the final quarter of play. Trey Boggess finished the quarter off with a deep ball as part of his 12-point night for Murray.
Murray would finish the game with a 21-point quarter against a closer 13-point performance from the Lakers, but the third quarter deficit would be too much for the Lakers to bounce back from and the Tigers would end up winning it 78-51.
Matthew Ray and Zach Hudgin each put up 13 points to lead the Lakers in scoring, followed by Jonah Butler and Eli Finley who add seven points apiece.
Earlier in the night the Lady Lakers took care of business on rivalry night, beating the Lady Tigers 44-17 on their home court. Calloway County started out on a 9-0 run which ended when Kaydence Kindle knocked down the Lady Tigers first shot of the game with a minute left in the first quarter. That would be the only bucket for Murray in the opening quarter while the Lady Lakers would go on to score 12 points.
The deficit would build to a 16-2 lead before Alyssa Daughtery would sink her first basket and start her 10-point performance. Calloway would continue with their strong performance by taking their lead to 23-4 at the 4:22 mark in the second quarter. Murray would add four more points to their scoreboard courtesy of Jaiden Koch and Daughtery to end the first half of play with a 25-8 score.
Much of where the Lady Lakers success came from was the 31 turnovers that they forced the Lady Tigers to commit. This alone, kept the ball out of the hand of their opponents enough to rack up the scoring deficit that ultimately won the game.
Calloway held the Lady Tigers to just four points in the third quarter and five in the final while continuing to perform well on their offensive side, scoring 10 in the third and nine to close out the game. Madison Futrell led the Lady Lakers with 12 points, seven of which came from the charity stripe. Calloway as a team was perfect from the free throw line making all 15 of their shots from the line. Sayler Lowe and Addi Schumacher followed up with eight points each, Reese Settle and Koch each contributed six points and Sunny Clark rounded out the scoring with four points.
For the Lady Tigers it was Daughtery who led with her 10 points, followed by four points from Kindle, a bucket from Brooke Darnell for two points and one point from Reese Downey.
Murray has now beaten Calloway County twice this year on the boys side, and Friday night was the fifth game in a row where the Tigers have come out on top since January 2021. The Tigers are 5-0 in district play with one more district opponent in Marshall County on Feb. 8 left to play before the district tournament starts. Calloway holds a 3-3 district record, they also will play Marshall County as their last district opponent on Feb. 11.
On the girls side, Calloway County now holds a 3-2 district record. The Lady Lakers are currently on a 7-0 run against the Lady Tigers since December 2019. Calloway will play Marshall County as their last district opponent on Feb. 11.
