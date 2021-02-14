Big games by Layne Pea and Halle Langhi along with shutdown defense in the first half pushed the Marshall County Lady Marshals over the Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces, 56-42, on Saturday afternoon in Draffenville.
Marshall County (14-1) allowed Owensboro Catholic (8-5) only four points in the first quarter and only four field goals in the first half.
The Lady Marshals got off to a slow start as well offensively, as Langhi scored five of their nine points in the first quarter.
But Langhi added eight points in the second when Marshall pulled away, as going into the half the Lady Marshals grew the lead to 20 at 31-11.
Coming out in the second half, Marshall County kept the pressure on by putting 16 points up in the quarter.
The Lady Aces put up their best offensive quarter with 11 points behind seven by Maddie Hayden. Going into the final frame Marshall County held a 47-22 lead.
The fourth quarter was the Kinsley Goetz show for the Lady Aces, as she put up 16 points in the frame after Marshall had the game under control.
Pea finished with 12 points.
Marshall County 9 22 16 9 — 56
Owensboro Catholic 4 7 11 20 — 42
Marshall County: J. Driver 9, L. Pea 12, C Conner 7, P. Jezik 9, S. Galloway 3, H.Langhi 16.
Owensboro Catholic: K. Riney 3, H. Johnson 8, L. Keelin 3, M. Hayden 7, C.Head 2, C. Conkright 1, A. Maggard 2, K. Goetz 16.
