Graves County Lady Eagles softball picked up its second consecutive win with an impressive 8-1 victory over Lyon County on Thursday night.
Freshman Bailey Wimsatt went the distance, allowing one run over seven innings of action, striking out a whopping 14 batters while walking just one batter.
The Graves County offense got off to a great start in the bottom of the first as sophomore Ellie Davis and freshman Anna Rogers each rattled of two-run doubles to put the Lady Eagles ahead 4-0 after one inning.
Following three scoreless frames from each team, the Lady Eagles added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth and one in the bottom of the sixth, leading 8-1 heading into the seventh.
Wimsatt added strikeouts 13 and 14 in the top of the seventh before retiring the Lyons on a groundout to short.
The Lady Eagles will look to keep this momentum going on Friday night as they host Carlisle County at 5:30 p.m.
