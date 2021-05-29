CARTERVILLE, Ill. — Former Graves County High School softball standout Kristin Wimsatt was named to the 2021 All Region 24 Tournament Team for John A. Logan College. Wimsatt is an outfielder for the Lady Vols.
Wimsatt joined four other JAL players on the tournament team following their tournament win over Lake Land College, May 16, in Mount Vernon, Illinois. The win advanced the Lady Vols to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I National Tournament in Yuma, Arizona.
At Nationals, John A. Logan fell to Grayson College on Tuesday, 6-0, and then Chipola College, 8-3, on Wednesday. There, Wimsatt, a former Graves County pitcher, went 0-for-2 against Grayson and followed up with a 2-for-3 day against Chipola with two RBIs and a double.
In her sophomore year at the Carterville, Illinois, college, she played in 56 games and tallied a .328 batting average and .400 on-base percentage. With a .701 slugging average, she recorded 14 home runs, eight doubles and 34 RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.