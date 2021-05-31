MAYFIELD — In a battle between two of the best young pitchers in the First Region, the Graves County Lady Eagles bested the Mayfield Lady Cardinals 4-0 to secure their third consecutive Third District championship on Monday afternoon. Lady Eagles freshman Bailey Wimsatt outdueled Mayfield’s Jo Jo Fox and the Lady Cardinal offense, striking out 12 batters en route to a complete game, one-hit shutout.
“Bailey was really good, but our bats are going to have to be a little better next weekend,” Graves County head coach Scott Tucker said. “With Bailey on our side I like our chances but there’s going to be some tough teams with McCracken, Marshall and Calloway all playing great ball.”
At the plate, the Lady Eagles received big days from sophomore catcher Gwen Munsell and Wimsatt.
Munsell delivered a go-ahead two out double in the bottom of the third and extended the Graves County lead to 4-0 on a RBI groundout to short in the bottom of the fifth.
Wimsatt went 1-for-2 at the dish, scoring two of the Lady Eagles’ four runs.
Fox gave the Lady Cardinals all she had against Graves, tossing six innings of five-hit, four run ball, striking out three batters and walking two.
Unfortunately, run support was hard to come by as the Lady Cardinals struggled to put runners on base against the hard throwing right hander.
Despite the loss, Mayfield will make its first trip to the First Region tournament since 2002 as head coach Todd Hatchell and the Lady Cardinals will look to force an upset or three heading into next weekend’s competition.
“We’re going to have to get back to work this week,” Hatchell said. “Bailey is a heck of a pitcher, she throws it hard and she’s one of the best in the region. We’ve got to get used to girls like that throwing. We’ll see what happens on Wednesday when they draw, we’ll be matched up with a district winner so they’re going to be good and have some good pitching.”
Following the draw for the First Region tournament on Wednesday morning at Graves County High School, each team will be paired with their first round matchups. The First Region softball tournament is set to kick off June 5 at Graves County High School.
