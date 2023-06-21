Erik Wilson

Erik Wilson will look to lead the Mayfield Lady Cardinals to a successful 2024 season as he takes over the program as the new head coach.

 Photo courtesy of Mayfield Public Schools

MAYFIELD — A love for baseball turned into a love for fast pitch softball for the Lady Cardinals’ new head coach, Erik Wilson.

The former baseball player from Ballard County grew up playing baseball. He began working fast pitch softball with his wife, Amanda, a pitching coach, and fell in love with the game.

