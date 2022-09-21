George Wilson

George Wilson is shown in front of the 8th grade class in the Mayfield Middle School gymnasium.

 Photo provided by Mayfield Public Schools

Mayfield Middle School welcomed a special guest Friday, September 16, 2022. George Wilson, graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and former professional football player for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans, is a philanthropist who travels around the country, helping impact the lives of young people. For his work supporting children’s fitness, Wilson received the President’s Volunteer Service Award in 2008, which is the highest service honor the White House can present to a person. His most recent award was his induction into the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Wilson shared his personal experiences from the moment he decided to play football in 4th grade through earning the privilege to play in the NFL. He stressed to all 5th through 8th grade students the importance of hard work and perseverance in the classroom.

