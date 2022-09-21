Mayfield Middle School welcomed a special guest Friday, September 16, 2022. George Wilson, graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and former professional football player for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans, is a philanthropist who travels around the country, helping impact the lives of young people. For his work supporting children’s fitness, Wilson received the President’s Volunteer Service Award in 2008, which is the highest service honor the White House can present to a person. His most recent award was his induction into the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Wilson shared his personal experiences from the moment he decided to play football in 4th grade through earning the privilege to play in the NFL. He stressed to all 5th through 8th grade students the importance of hard work and perseverance in the classroom.
“I was a student first. It was my mind, it was my brain that got me to the NFL,” Wilson said. “Sometimes an opportunity is disguised as hard work.”
Along with perseverance, discipline was another theme in Wilson’s presentation. He told students to remember and think, “I may not be where I want to be but I am no longer where I used to be.” In his personal experience, Wilson stated that discipline and self control helped to sustain and motivate him to improve. Wilson expressed that it was his work ethic and attitude that distinguished him from others on his journey. He stressed for students to approach their academics like they would their athletics. “Comprehension, note taking, studying, all happen in the NFL.”
Finally, Wilson addressed the 8th graders.
“Every single thing you do will be documented from here on out.” Even years after graduating from Paducah Tilghman, Wilson said the NFL revisited his behavior and academic records from his high school years. Wilson told students to reflect, “Do I want to be in the crowd or can I stand on my own 10 toes?”
