Paxton Park professional Danny Mullen (left) presents a $7,700 cash prize to Wilmore’s Fred Meyer, who came away with the 84th Irvin Cobb Championship professional title after carding a two-day 131 (11-under) at Paxton Park of Paducah. He shot a 65 on Saturday, and a 66 on Sunday — never relinquishing the lead. For more coverage on the Cobb Championship, see Page A6.

 EDWARD MARLOWE | The Sun

