The Murray State men’s basketball 2021-22 season netted two major Ohio Valley Conference awards and three All-OVC selections in a vote of the league’s head coaches and communications directors.
KJ Williams was named OVC Player of the Year and Matt McMahon the OVC Coach of the Year and the Racers saw Williams join Tevin Brown and Justice Hill on the All-OVC First Team.
Williams becomes MSU’s 16th different player to win the OVC Player of the Year award and the 21st MVP award. He’s the first Racer to win since Ja Morant in 2018-19. McMahon is the 11th MSU coach to win the OVC award and the 17th for a MSU coach.
Heading into this week’s OVC Tournament in Evansville, this year’s awards also saw MSU’s Katelyn Young named the OVC Women’s Player of the Year. Coupled with the award for Williams, it marks just the second time both MSU teams have won the OVC Player of the Year award since 2017-18 when Jonathan Stark and Ke’Shunan James were honored.
Williams and Brown are now the 14th and 15th MSU players to be named All-OVC at least three times and the first since Isaiah Canaan in 2013. They are also the first teammates in Murray State history to be All-OVC three years in a row together.
Justice Hill also makes All-OVC to give the Racers three all-league selections for the first time since the 2017-18 season when Jonathan Stark, Terrell Miller and Ja Morant were honored.
