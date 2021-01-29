MURRAY — KJ Williams put together a big Thursday night at the CFSB Center that returned Murray State to a .500 record with a 73-53 triumph over Tennessee State in an Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball showdown.
Williams, a junior from Cleveland, Mississippi, rocked the court and the visiting Tigers by scoring 25 points and grabbing 16 rebounds to lead the Racers. He was close to that double-double at the half with 11 points and nine boards that helped built a 31-22 MSU lead at the break.
With just over seven minutes to go in that first half, TSU was up 15-14. It would not take long for the Racers to reclaim the lead when Tevin Brown found a spot on the far right just behind the arc and hit a 3-pointer with 6:41 to go to retake the lead. Murray State would not trail after that.
One key to that success was the Racers’ control of the glass. The Tigers (3-11, 2-9 OVC) had their shooting woes (30% from the field) compounded by MSU grabbing 45 rebounds. Of those, 33 came from the defense. Mark Freeman cut the TSU deficit to nine with a 3-pointer with 16:08 to go, but Devin Gilmore pushed the lead back to 12 by draining a long-distance goal of his own. Murray State’s lead stayed in double digits after that.
Gilmore finished with 12 points, including a two-handed jam with 2:32 left in the game that pumped up the fans allowed to see the game. Chico Carter Jr. came off the bench for MSU and ended up with 10 points, including one 3-pointer early in the first half and quite a long one with 3:50 to go that made it 64-44 and put the final exclamation mark on the affair.
Freeman started the game on the bench, but he wound up leading the Tigers with 22 points.
Murray State is now 7-7 overall but 4-5 in the OVC. The Racers will try to return to .500 in the OVC when they host Belmont at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
TENNESSEE ST. (3-11)
Green 2-3 2-2 6, Mohamed 3-7 1-2 9, Fitzgerald 2-9 0-0 5, Johal 0-2 0-0 0, Moody 0-7 2-3 2, Freeman 5-16 10-10 22, Barrett 2-3 0-0 4, Joyner 1-1 0-0 2, Linder 0-1 0-0 0, Malone 0-0 0-0 0, Womack 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 16-52 15-17 53.
MURRAY ST. (7-7)
Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 9-16 6-8 25, Bostick 2-2 4-7 8, T.Brown 2-8 2-2 7, D.Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 3-8 2-2 10, Gilmore 5-6 2-2 12, Hill 2-5 0-0 4, McMullen 1-3 0-0 2, Kirby 0-0 0-0 0, Sivills 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Whitley 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-54 16-21 73.
Halftime—Murray St. 31-22. 3-Point Goals—Tennessee St. 6-24 (Mohamed 2-4, Freeman 2-6, Womack 1-1, Fitzgerald 1-6, Barrett 0-1, Johal 0-2, Moody 0-4), Murray St. 5-20 (Carter 2-6, Whitley 1-1, Williams 1-3, T.Brown 1-7, Hill 0-1, D.Smith 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Rebounds—Tennessee St. 24 (Moody 5), Murray St. 44 (Williams 16). Assists—Tennessee St. 7 (Freeman 4), Murray St. 14 (Carter 3). Total Fouls—Tennessee St. 16, Murray St. 17. A—1,290 (8,602).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.