EDWARDSVILLE — KJ Williams broke his career high in points and recorded a double-double as the Murray State Racers routed the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Cougars 86-57 in a makeup game Monday.
Williams finished the night shooting 10-for-17 from the field and 3-of-3 from the 3-point line for a career-high 28 points. He also had 14 rebounds.
In the first few minutes of the first half, the Racers (9-7 OVC, 12-9 overall) and Cougars (6-8 OVC, 8-12 overall) had a tight game going.
Both teams had a hard time getting shots to fall early. SIUE and Murray State got to the basket with consistency but could not finish at the rim.
Murray State held an 11-8 lead at the first media timeout.
The Racers picked up the offensive intensity coming out of the first timeout.
Tevin Brown had a quick six points that came from two 3-point shots. Chico Carter Jr. and Williams also started to get into a offensive groove with four points each.
Brown finished the game 6-of-9 from 3-point land for 18 points in the game.
By the 12-minute TV timeout, Murray State had stormed out to a 13-point lead, 23-10.
SIUE weathered the storm and went down at one point in the first half by as many as 17 points but still managed to claw their way back into the game.
Mike Adewunmi played a big role in keeping the Cougars close in the first half with his 13 points. Nine of those points came with under 10 minutes left in the first half.
At the final media timeout in the first half with three minutes left, Murray State held a 39-25 lead after Demond Robinson made a second chance putback to extend the Racer lead.
The Racers went on a 7-5 run to finish the first half to give Murray State the 46-30 lead.
The lead was too great for SIUE to overcome in the second half.
Murray State opened up the second half with Williams’ layup to give the Racers their lead to 48-30.
The Cougars continued to battle throughout the second half, but every time they cut the lead to around 10-12, the Racers would go on a run to extend the lead.
