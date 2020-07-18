Williams expects annual event to be a challenge
J.B. Williams knows what’s in front of him this weekend. And it ain’t gonna be easy.
The Danville native and former Akron Zips star comes into this 84th Annual Irvin Cobb Championships as the defending professional champion — shooting a two-day, 8-under 134 to outpace the 2019 field.
But while last summer’s field was, again, a thing of beauty, it doesn’t hold a candle to what Paxton Park golf professional Danny Mullen has cooked up for 2020.
“I was joking with some of my buddies, and I was telling them that maybe 8-under, 134 is not going to be a good enough score to win this year,” Williams said. “We’ll have to see. But I know Danny is going to have a great setup, and you’re going to have to play some great golf to win, regardless.”
This palpable excitement is an odd feeling many golfers like Williams are experiencing coming into this weekend.
The coronavirus was hardly a blessing, as it’s ransacked budgets, shuttered businesses, driven up unemployment, caused serious illness and even death, and has continued to rise in parts of the country.
Golf, however, stands as one of the most socially-distanced sports one can experience. And with many professional tours either delayed or thwarted altogether this summer, the Cobb — thankfully able to play — became a big draw.
It offers a bit of comfort and relief in these dire times, as professionals across the country are basically hunting for competition at any level they can find.
“In some sense of the word, it’s a little bit of a blessing that the COVID-19 situation is going on ... because all across the board, the fields of the mini-tour type events have just gone through the roof with quality,” Williams said.
“It’s really amazing now how deep some of the fields are that aren’t normally quite has deep.”
Williams, of course, has duly noted that this year’s professional field includes seven of the last eight champions in the ranks, as well as Paducah legend Russ Cochran and the tournament’s first woman in LPGA Tour pro Emma Talley of Princeton.
Even the young Jay Nimmo, Marshall County’s defending high school state champion, presents a challenge with his ability to shoot low and steal the show at Edwin J. Paxton Park.
“I’m certainly welcoming the challenge, and excited for it,” Williams added. “I’m looking forward to hopefully some of the conversations (Russ and I) have in some of the successes of his game.
“(But) I think it’s really exciting to have an LPGA player in the field in Emma Talley. I’m really excited to see how she’s going to play, and can even see her doing very well. Even more so than the age differences (of competitors), it’s really cool to see now — with the current coronavirus circumstances — that we have women that we’ve been teeing up against. It’s all been in past events that I’ve done, and teeing up against females has been great. Fair setups.
“But I’m definitely excited to play against Russ, and even someone as young as Jay.”
Stayin’ busyThese past six months have been anything but normal.
Not long after Williams heard news that his Alma mater, Akron, axed its men’s golf program due to budget constraints (and COVID-19), he took a two-month hiatus from professional golf.
Then, in late May, he resumed action — competing on a stop of The Unbridled Tour at Boone’s Trace National Golf Course in Richmond, where he finished 3-under and tied for 16th in the three-day tournament. From there, he joined up with the SwingThought Tour (formerly the NGA Hooters and NGA Pro Golf tours), and recently gained status on the Canadian Tour.
He’s also been scrounging for two-man events, one-day pops, and events like the Cobb — anything to stay sharp.
“I was very, very relieved to hear this tournament was continuing, and on its regularly-scheduled date, which was important, too,” noted Williams, also the defending Kentucky Open champion. “Because I kind of foresaw earlier in the year that the Cobb and the Kentucky Open are in a close period of time, and I felt like I really wanted to do my best to give a good shot at defending both of those titles.
“It’s definitely something I circled early in my calendar, and I was very thrilled to see that we were able to play and stay safe. I’m sure it’s going to be an awesome weekend.”
