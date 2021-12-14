There’s not much like a Fourth District tilt between the Marshall County Marshals and Murray Tigers at Taylor Gymnasium.
Thanks to a 16-point night from junior guard Grant Whitaker and a stout defensive performance from the entire Tiger roster, Murray picked up its first district win of the season, 46-31, over Marshall County.
“Grant and Trey are our leaders, and Lincoln and Zavion played big down low for us tonight,” Murray head coach Dior Curtis said. “We preach toughness and tonight we showed it so I’m really proud of our effort and the way we played.”
The Tigers played a close, neck-and-neck first quarter with the Marshals, trailing 9-8 as Whitaker got hot with a quick six points.
In the second, Murray took off and never looked back.
The Tigers used scoring from five different players on the offensive end while the Marshals went completely cold from the floor, allowing Murray to enjoy a 14-1 advantage to enter the halftime break with a 22-10 lead.
In the second half, junior guard Cole Mills and the Marshals continued to struggle from deep, connecting on just one triple out of 10 tries.
Despite a low scoring affair in the third, Murray picked up the tempo and began to drill open shots from deep down the stretch to run away with the 46-31 victory.
Following Marshall County’s first loss of the season, stand-in head coach Sawyer Donohoo said his team will have to work on playing as a team going forward.
“We struggled to score the ball and never found our rhythm offensively, so we have a lot of work to do on that end of the floor,” Donohoo said. “We took a lot of quick shots and I heard something like a 16-1 run they went on, and that had a lot to do with it. We just have to find our flow, rhythm and play team ball.”
Murray 8 14 6 18 46
Marshall 9 1 8 13 31
Marshall: Moore 13, Sedlock 4, Smith 4, Mills 3, Wall 3, Davis 2, Wallace 2.
Field goals: 10-27. 3-pointers: 1-10 (Wall). Free throws: 10-13. Rebs: 17. Asts: 6. TO: 14. Fouls: 19. Record: 4-1.
Murray: Whitaker 16, Gill 11, May 8, Boggess 4, English 4, Wyatt 3.
Field goals: 14-36. 3-pointers: 5-16 (May (2), Gill, Whitaker and Wyatt). Free throws: 13-18. Rebs: 33. Asts: 8. TO: 11. Fouls: 13. Record: 4-0.
Lady Marshals handle businessThe Marshall County Lady Marshals stuck to their winning ways at Taylor Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Led by senior guard Jada Driver’s game-high 16 points, the Lady Marshals crushed the Murray Lady Tigers, 57-23.
Marshall came out cold against Murray, struggling with the Lady Tigers’ 2-3 zone before opening up the offense thanks to a multitude of forced turnovers on the defensive end.
Leading 13-5 at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Marshals began to create some space on the scoreboard in the second frame as senior forward Halle Langhi poured in seven points and Driver added six to give Marshall County a 30-7 lead at the break.
The Lady Marshals went right back to work in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Tigers 19-6 to open up a 36-point lead with eight minutes to play.
With the benches cleared and a running clock in play, the Lady Marshals cruised to a 34-point victory and a 4-0 start.
Murray 5 2 6 10 23
Marshall 13 17 19 8 57
Marshall: Driver 18, Langhi 16, Teague 14, Northcott 3, Hall 2, Henson 2, Morton 2.
Field goals: 20. 3-pointers: 10 Driver (5), Teague (4) and Northcott). Free throws: 7-9. Rebs: 18. Asts: 14. TO: 6. Fouls: 10. Record: 4-0.
Murray: Daughrity 12, Oakley 5, Smith 4, Darnell 2.
Field goals: 9. 3-pointers: 1 (Oakley). Free throws: 4-7. Rebs: 24. Asts: 3. TO: 23. Fouls: 7. Record: 2-3.
