MURRAY — On Saturday afternoon, the Murray Tigers secured a rematch against Marshall County with a 61-47 win over crosstown rival Calloway County at the CFSB Center in the Fourth District Boys Basketball Tournament.
“I thought our guys played really hard tonight. We made some good shots and executed down the stretch,” Murray head coach Dior Curtis said. “I’m glad that we’re moving on to play in the next round.”
Although the Lakers struck first, it was Murray sophomore Grant Whitaker who set the tone for the rest of the game with a 3-point shot going into intermission. The dazzling shot gave the Tigers a 28-19 lead and shifted any momentum Calloway attempted to muster up.
Whitaker went on to lead all scorers with 16 points, three coming from his buzzer-beater shot in the second quarter. Senior Gabe Taylor (14) and junior Charqwan McCallister (13) shared a combined 27 points in the contest.
The efforts from Calloway junior Matthew Ray didn’t go unnoticed in the loss. Ray recorded 15 points, six coming from 3-point shots. Senior Evan Garrison finished his night with 12 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
In the end, it was foul trouble that bested the Lakers in the second half. Calloway ended up tallying 16 fouls compared to Murray’s nine, allowing the Tigers to inch up the score free throw by free throw.
The Tigers will face off against the Marshals at CFSB on Monday night at 8 p.m. The two will return to the court in a rematch from the 2019 Fourth District Championship where Murray defeated Marshall County 59-46.
Murray 14 14 16 17 – 61
Calloway Co 8 11 14 14 – 47
MURRAY: Whitaker 16, Taylor 14, McCallister 13, Boggess 10, Carman 7, Miles 1. Field goals: 16/20. 3-pointers: 5/16 (Boggess 2, McCallister, Whitaker, Taylor). Free throws: 14/22. Fouls: 9. Record: 14-7.
CALLOWAY CO: Ray 15, Garrison 12, Darnell 8, Chapman 6, Z. Hudgin 4, Clinton 2. Field goals: 13/22. 3-pointers: 5/13 (Ray 2, Darnell 2, Chapman). Free throws: 6/9. Fouls: 16. Record: 7-12.
