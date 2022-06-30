Bellarmine University will be adding a dynamic guard for their 2023-24 season. Murray High School’s upcoming senior Grant Whitaker announced via social media on Wednesday that he is committed to be a Bellarmine Knight after graduation in 2023.
Whitaker has made a name for himself, specifically this past season as he helped lead the Tigers to a First Region title and a solid run in the state tournament. He also caught the eyes of coaches around the region as they named him The 2022 Paducah Sun All Purchase Player of the Year Award.
“I am blessed and honored to be in this position,” Whitaker said in his social media post. “Thank you to all my family, coaches, friends, and community who have supported me along this journey. I am thankful for Coach Davenport and his staff for the opportunity.”
He said he was willing to go wherever he felt he was wanted the most and he got that feeling most from Coach Davenport and his staff. Being located just three and a half hours away from home didn’t hurt that decision either though.
“It’s close to home, but I was planning on going wherever truly wanted me,” Whitaker said. “But it being in Louisville and close to home is a big plus; I definitely know staying in Kentucky makes my parents happy. So, being close to home and being in Kentucky is awesome, I can’t wait to get up there.”
With one more year left to play as a high school student-athlete, Whitaker says that while he’s excited to have made his decision, he still has goals he wants to accomplish as a Tiger.
One of those goals he and his teammates want to double down on for a second year in a row is win a First Region Title. The Tigers made history when they beat McCracken County 35-28 in to win the title back in March and hope to do it again for Whitaker's senior season.
Whitaker has been on the Tigers varsity Roster since his seventh grade year and in that time he has racked up 1,800 points and has scored well into the 500 mark the last three seasons. He believes that by making this decision to go to Bellarmine to continue his basketball career that all of his hard work has paid off.
“It shows that this hard work has paid off, all the hours in the gym and time I’ve spent, it feels great to know that it pays off,” Whitaker said.
And of course, any wise young person who gets to the level that Whitaker has knows that they haven’t gotten their on their own.
“My parents have been amazing getting me to all of these different places and going out of town all the time and spending countless hours in the gym with me,” he said.
So, while the decision has been made as to where Whitaker will go after graduation, one more season of basketball will come first and that’s what he is most excited about, getting back in his Tiger jersey with his teammate and win another region title. Patience will be have to be a virtue for the Tigers and their fans as the season is still many months away. The Murray athletic program however, has already been busy putting together what looks to be a competitive schedule for the upcoming year. That schedule can be found on the KHSAA website.
