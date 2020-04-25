It wasn’t the signing ceremony he — or any Class of 2020 student-athlete, for that matter — expected.
But Thursday afternoon, and in the confines of his home, McCracken County quarterback Elijah Wheat inked his national letter of intent to join the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg for football, culminating a high-school sports career on both the gridiron and the diamond.
“It was different,” Wheat said, noting the missing day-to-day functions following restrictions with the coronavirus. “And it definitely wasn’t what I was expecting, when I came in as a freshman with high hopes of maybe getting a chance to be like all those other seniors that got to sit in the auditorium or the cafeteria with all of their other teammates and peers around, getting to sign and getting that feeling.
“But it was still a great day. It was still a great opportunity that I get. I got to spend it with the ones that matter most (his parents), and I got to spend it longer with them. That meant a lot. But it was definitely different.
“I think all the people in my grade that came into McCracken and wanted to play sports out of high school, they had hopes of being one of those guys that got to sign at school. But I think it’s a blessing and a curse.”
His three-year numbers for the Mustangs: a 24-13 record; 169 rushes for 359 yards and six rushing touchdowns; 434-of-747 passing for 6,335 yards; 70 touchdowns; 26 interceptions.
Not bad for a guy whose family blood — his mother, Teresa Lea, is the daughter of the late Louis Joseph Roof — courses through the basepaths of western Kentucky, and on far-beyond fields of minor league and professional baseball.
In fact, deciding among Lindsey Wilson, Georgetown and Patriot football wasn’t the only choice he had to make. He could’ve played baseball somewhere at the next level, too, and flirted with the thought of it before making football his main priority.
“I’ve always felt closer to football than I probably have baseball, even though family-wise, (baseball) is huge,” he said. “But I kind of wanted to do my own thing. Carve my own path in football.”
And that path is now bound to Williamsburg, after an offer came from the program on Jan. 24.
“Out of nowhere, the Cumberlands came,” he remembered. “Their head coach (Matt Rhymer) called and asked me to come up on a visit. It was a Friday, and he wanted me up on a Saturday. I kind of just fell in love with the campus, what they’re about and everything they’re doing there. And it ended up making me want to go there and commit.
“They talked to me, and their two quarterbacks from last year were two seniors ... and they both graduated. Their offensive coordinator, Jay Bright, and coach Rhymer both told me that coming in, off the bat, it’s wide open for everybody. I have a good shot to compete like anybody else, and they said they just want me to come in, compete and see what happens.”
The Patriots, 10-2 last fall, have made back-to-back appearances in the NAIA playoffs and finished last season ranked No. 7 nationally.
The University of the Cumberlands has already sent Wheat and its other student-athletes workout plans for the summer, which he said will keep him busy between episodes of ESPN’s 1997-98 Chicago Bulls documentary “The Last Dance,” and the final days of non-traditional instruction at McCracken County.
