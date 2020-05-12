For McCracken County tennis, 2020 was supposed to be what every band’s “greatest hits” album looks like.
Old favorites. New collaborations. Unexpected singles. B-sides. Acoustic covers. All of it.
Save doubles demon Emily Dew, all the usual suspects were back for what likely would’ve been a serious run at a 2020 KHSAA girls tennis state title. And the Mustangs would’ve undoubtedly pushed against Paducah Tilghman’s recent run at the boys crown.
Instead, coach Larry Heflin and his staff are left wondering what would’ve been, with the coronavirus snatching the season before it ever really got started.
“You just feel bad for all the kids,” he said. “Because they had worked hard, they had the same expectations, and they’ve had tremendous success. And they just wanted to finish up this year with each other as a team, and with each other. It’s very disappointing. I think I told them all that it was a ‘bummer.’ ”
• • •
Aside from a completely lost season, Heflin’s heartfelt “bummer” is centered around the concept of mixology, particularly involving his Lady Mustangs.
It made sense to keep someone like senior Sophia Shiben rolling in the singles circuit, after she came within a few swings of edging Kentucky’s top player — Sacred Heart’s Carrie Beckman — in the 2019 KHSAA state semifinals.
But from there? It was likely going to be a Rubik’s cube to pick a second singles contender and the genetic makeup of two doubles teams.
Would Heflin run out the surging Lilli Smith in singles again, after she finished as regional runner up a year ago? Could he and his staff actually unseat senior Danni Poat and junior Shelby Puryear as a doubles duo, despite their three-year run of dominance at both the regional and state levels? And what was to become of senior Isabella McKinney, the smasher signed to play for Midway tennis in fall of 2020? Was she going to move to singles play this year after bidding Dew adieu? Or was she going to have a new sidekick?
According to Heflin, every possible permutation was on the table.
And it was a good problem to have.
“The doubles teams were probably going to be switched up a little bit, and we were in one of those situations where we could’ve gone several ways to have an opportunity to win,” Heflin said. “And to be honest with you, we were going to kind of wait and proceed through the season and all of the tournaments and all of those things to see exactly how we were going to go.
“Obviously, we could put together a doubles team to have an opportunity to win a doubles championship, and Sophia — in my opinion — was two or three swings away from beating the one seed (Beckman) in last year’s semis, and she could go all the way. And that gives you a lot of points and a lot of possibilities.
“But the bottom line is that we were more fortunate than most teams, because we had all those options to consider. You’re talking about going singles with several people, split doubles teams, or keep doubles teams as they were and just plug someone with Isabella.”
• • •
For as excited as Heflin was for his young women, it was the return of Mustangs senior Ty Crabtree and freshmen doubles pair Keegan Terrone and Connor McIntosh — alongside some youth in Noel Puertollano and Om Patel — that may have turned some heads late in the season.
A year after falling in the First Region semifinals to Graves County’s Jaron Hale and the first round of the 2019 KHSAA State Tennis Tournament to No. 9 seed and Greenwood star Jacks Lancaster, Crabtree was on a path to make the First Region boys singles championship against Paducah Tilghman star sophomore Davis Rowton — one of many highly-anticipated matches of which the area was robbed.
“Ty had worked really hard, and had turned himself into a player since state (in 2019),” Heflin said. “And he was going to be a factor in regionals.”
Terrone and McIntosh also made the First Region semifinals last season, then opened up their first state tournament experience with a hardfought 6-4, 6-3 defeat to Corbin’s Peyton Hamlin (a senior) and Quinn Maguet (a seventh grader).
“One thing that people don’t understand is ... this year was going to be a real big jump for them,” Heflin added. “They’ve improved as tennis players. They needed this experience to really reach the next level, and them not getting it will hurt. I think they’re all strong enough to make it happen on their own anyway.”
But still ... playing is practicing. And neither playing, nor practicing, is happening for anyone in this frozen tundra of no sports. Heflin hasn’t seen much, if any, of his team since the shutdown first began in the second week of March.
“I was pumped,” he said. “Because I really like seeing the young kids making that next step.”
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
