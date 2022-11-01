The First and Second Region represented West Kentucky during the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships this past weekend in Paris, KY. UK HealthCare presented the championship races with multiple local high schools competing for a first-place finish.
1A Boys Results
21 — Guervenson Binfield — 2027 — Murray — 17:10.25; 25 — William Lubas — 2023 — Fort Campbell — 17:17.80; 41 — Tyler Hale — 2023 — Dawson Springs — 17:57.52; 51 — Steeven Binfield — 2028 — Murray — 18:10.95; 68 — Machi Davidson — 2024 — Livingston Central — 18:28.89; 74 — Michael Faughn — 2024 — Dawson Springs — 18:35.27; 77 — Ethan Osborne — 2023 — Dawson Springs — 18:39.03; 90 — Cam Brown — 2023 — University Heights — 18:58.10; 94 — Seth Puraty — 2026 — Fort Campbell — 19:06.45; 98 — Brandon Quigley — 2023 — St. Mary — 19:07.91; 99 — Luke Tompkins — 2024 — Murray — 19:08.23; 101 — Trey Wallace — 2023 — University Heights — 19:12.77; 105 — Asa McCord — 2025 — Crittenden County — 19:15.96; 108 — Yosiyah McCune — 2023 — Dawson Springs — 19:19.28; 125 — Lucas Osborne — 2024 — Dawson Springs — 19:41.02; 143 — John Arnold — 2025 — Fort Campbell — 20:00.16; 147 — Jeffrey Perry — 2024 — Fort Campbell — 20:02.08; 170 — Ryan Luckey — 2026 — University Heights — 20:27.63; 174 — Zion Myers — 2025 — Livingston Central — 20:31.70; 176 — Lucas Lea — 2028 — St. Mary — 20:32.95; 178 — Ben Cauley — 2024 — Murray — 20:35.35; 194 — Carson Taliaferro — 2028 — Livingston Central — 20:45.18; 200 — Jayden Perry — 2026 — Fort Campbell — 20:48.20; 216 — William O’Neill — 2027 — St. Mary — 21:17.02; 219 — Gunner Principe — 2025 — Fort Campbell — 21:21.10; 222 — John Rey Major — 2024 — Fulton County — 21:23.04; 224 — Phillip Wilson — 2026 — Livingston Central — 21:25.83; 225 — Owen Riddle — 2025 — Murray — 21:26.16; 226 — Ashton Robinson — 2025 — Christian Fellowship — 21:30.64; 229 — Alex Parks — 2023 — Livingston Central — 21:36.10; 230 — Chris Bloomdahl — 2026 — Murray — 21:37.14; 231 — Demetriusz Taraski — 2024 -Livingston Central — 21:37.86; 233 — Carter Belcher — 2025 — Livingston Central — 21:38.73; 250 — Jackson Evans — 2026 — Fort Campbell — 22:24.01; 251 — Jude Finch — 2027 — University Heights — 22:24.90; 254 — Arnaldo Madrid — 2024 — Murray — 22:34.60; 258 — Oliver Eck — 2028 — St. Mary — 22:58.63; 261 — Preston Drennan — 2027 — Dawson Springs — 23:11.80; 265 — Rafe Courtney — 2026 — St. Mary — 23:44.49; 279 — Conrad Green — 2026 — St. Mary — 30.28.02
TEAM RESULTS
8 — Dawson Springs — 1:34:12.12 — 18:50.4; 17 — Murray — 1:36:30.94 — 19:18.19; 18 — Fort Campbell — 1:37:14.69 — 16:26.94; 24 — University Heights — 1:39:01.69 — 19:48.72; 30 — Livingston Central — 1:42:47.70 — 20:33.54; 33 — St. Mary — 1:47:41.00 — 21:32.20
1A Girls Results
4 — Gabby Ault — 2026 — St. Mary — 16:46.00; 5 — Meg Lubas — 2027 — Fort Campbell — 20:10.10; 26 — Jade Green — 2026 — Murray — 21:08.30; 29 — Miranda Gartner — 2023 — St. Mary — 21:16.50; 30 — Leah Jenkins — 2025 — Murray — 21:20.40; 31 — Maddie Ault — 2028 — St. Mary — 21:27.90; 37 — Scarlett Boersma — 2028 — Fort Campbell — 21:44.80; 60 — Katie O’Neill — 2025 — St. Mary — 22:29.70; 98 — Audrey McCoy — 2028 — Dawson Springs — 23:36.80; 99 — Sara Kate Key — 2026 — Community Christian Academy — 23:38.50; 105 — Baylee Swatzell — 2028 — Dawson Springs — 23:45.00; 109 — Ashtyn Swatzell — 2028 — Dawson Springs — 23:48.9; 118 — Milleah Smith — 2025 — St. Mary — 24:08.40; 134 — Aislynn Sullivan — 2027 — Community Christian Academy — 24:33.00; 139 — Reese Romine — 2028 — Community Christian Academy — 24:38.70; 144 — Ava Roberts — 2026 — Fort Campbell — 24:40.90; 160 — Sophia Spier — 2025 — Murray — 25:08.90; 161 — Sophia McDonald — 2024 — Fort Campbell — 25:15.30; 164 — Presley Potter — 2027 — Crittenden County — 25:21.60; 165 — Aubrey Grau — 2026 — Crittenden County — 25:25.90; 167 — Ella Geary — 2026 — Crittenden County — 25:26.70; 171 — Meg Robinson — 2023 — Murray — 25:36.90; 177 — Rihanna Quinones — 2026 — Fort Campbell — 25:44.40; 199 — Hannah Varden — 2024 — Fulton County — 27:00.50; 205 — Amiyah Holmes — 2028 — Community Christian Academy — 27:38.70; 208 — Abby Ward — 2023 — Dawson Springs — 27:46.20; 211 — Marlee Riddle — 2023 — Murray — 28:00.40; 218 — Cyri Reed — 2026 — Fort Campbell — 29:05.20; 221 — Karsyn Potter — 2024 — Crittenden County — 29:53.40; 222 — Millie Midkiff — 2026 — Community Christian Academy — 29:55.50; 234 — Audrey Tucker — 2026 — Community Christian Academy — 32:03.30; 238 — Macey Collier — 2025 — Murray — 35:02.90; 243 — Maddie Back — 2024 — Dawson Springs — 36:14.70
TEAM RESULTS
5 — St. Mary — 1:49:08.50 — 21:49.70; 17 — Fort Campbell — 1:57:35.50 — 23:31.10; 20 — Murray — 2:01:14.90 — 24:14.98; 26 — Dawson Springs — 2:15:11.61 — 27:02.32; 27 — Community Christian Academy — 2:10:24.40 — 26:04.88
2A Boys Results
9 — Daniel Puckett — 2023 — Calloway County — 16:36.24; 11 — Austin Cavanaugh — 2023 — Trigg County — 16:44.55; 16 — Landon McCartney — 2023 — Calloway County — 17:10.68; 46 — Dominic Cashion — 2023 — Calloway County — 18:03.48; 49 — David Cavanaugh — 2025 — Trigg County — 18:05.72; 57 — Tristan Coy — 2026 — Union County — 18:17.20; 72 — Liam Black — 2024 — Paducah Tilghman — 18:33.50; 87 — Riley Thompson — 2024 — Trigg County — 18:48.14; 91 — Aiden Forthman — 2026 — Paducah Tilghman — 18:56.24; 115 — Jude Crawford — 2027 — Paducah Tilghman — 19:14.59; 148 — Cole Thomas — 2026 — Calloway County — 19:50.25; 160 — Levi Watts — 2024 — Trigg County — 20:03.29; 174 — Kolton Houser — 2028 — Paducah Tilghman — 20:17.01; 183 — Matthew Reeves — 2025 — Trigg County — 20:27.51; 189 — Travis Cavanaugh — 2027 — Trigg County — 20:46.07; 190 — Kooper Kimmell — 2028 — Paducah Tilghman — 20:48.23; 197 — Tucker Young — 2027 — Hopkins County Central — 21:03.09; 204 — Will Lawyer — 2026 — Union County — 21:18.02; 209 — Nick Caldwell — 2024 — Calloway County — 21:42.76; 214 — Jude Williams — 2026 — Paducah Tilghman — 21:52.72; 221 — Conner Morgan — 2026 — Union County — 22:02.81; 225 — Nathan Puckett — 2025 — Calloway County — 22:23.54; 237 — Jackson Lee — 2028 — Paducah Tilghman — 23:46.95
TEAM SCORES
9 — Calloway County — 1:30:58.02 — 18:11.61; 15 — Trigg County — 1:34:13.21 — 18:50.65; 25 — Paducah Tilghman — 1:37:49.57 — 19:33.92
2A Girls Results
13 — Reese Settle — 2024 — Calloway County — 20:16.35; 62 — Sadie Lilly — 2026 — Calloway County — 22:19.82; 75 — Fatu Crain — 2024 — Trigg County — 22:40.67; 88 — Alliyah Thomas — 2023 — Trigg County — 22:58.54; 93 — Bella Norsworthy — 2027 — Calloway County — 23.03.09; 99 — Angie Emery — 2027 — Calloway County — 23:16.64; 104 — Alicia Durfee — 2023 — Paducah Tilghman — 23.20.68; 107 — Mirielle Gupton — 2028 — Calloway County — 23:25.82; 111 — Vayla Carlisle — 2026 — Calloway County — 23:28.96; 138 — Addison Jennings — 2027 — Calloway County — 24:10.19; 160 — Miley Mosley — 2026 — Union County — 25:08.66; 162 — Sarah Jones — 2026 — Union County — 25:09.78
TEAM RESULTS
13 — Calloway County — 1:52:21.72 — 22:28.35
3A Boys Results
60 — Thomas Newton — 2024 — McCracken County — 17:09.70; 80 — Corbin Knight — 2024 — McCracken County — 17:29.20; 89 — Tray Madding — 2024 — Graves County — 17:35.30; 91 — Aaron Smith — 2023 — Graves County — 17:36.80; 116 — Jake Crittendon — 2023 — McCracken County — 17:51.30; 166 — Ethan McCarty — 2023 — Marshall County — 18:25.00; 170 — Logan Davis — 2023 — Graves County — 18:28.60; 174 — Eli Warford — 2025 — McCracken County — 18:31.50; 204 — Andre Cervantes — 2024 — Graves County — 18:51.50; 211 — Jeremiah Grogan — 2023 — McCracken County — 18:58.90; 221 — Sawyer Collins — 2023 — Marshall County — 19:04.00; 241 — Hayden Orr — 2025 — Graves County — 19:39.10; 254 — Jett Palmer — 2025 — McCracken County — 20:01.20; 263 — William Shelton — 2026 — Henderson County — 20:14.30; 274 — Houston Young — 2026 — Graves County — 20:32.80; 276 — Cameron Shelby — 2026 — McCracken County — 20:33.70; 277 — Canaan Sullivan — 2026 — Graves County — 20:38.80
TEAM RESULTS
23 — McCracken County — 1:30:00.60 — 18:00.12; 28 — Graves County — 1:32:11.30 — 18:26.26
3A Girls Results
94 — Addison Lyles — 2025 — Marshall County — 21:18.60; 102 — Emma Madding — 2024 — Graves County — 21:26.80; 162 — Lauren Mayes — 2026 — Hopkinsville — 22:27.80; 164 — Callie Burnett — 2028 — Henderson County — 22:28.60; 199 — Bailey Patterson — 2027 — Graves County — 23:12.80; 200 — Rhaea Mathis — 2025 — Graves County — 23:14.20; 214 — Ana Mendoza — 2028 — McCracken County — 23:34.20; 215 — Kelsey Wilson — 2026 — Graves County — 23:34.80; 226 — Allina Decker — 2025 — Henderson County — 23:56.20; 228 — Alyssa Shelton — 2023 — Henderson County — 24:00.90; 229 — Rebecca Wood — 2025 — Hopkinsville — 24:03.40; 233 — MacKenzie Webb — 2024 — Henderson County — 24:14.20; 248 — Hannah Wright — 2028 — Graves County — 24:49.60; 253 — Izabel Stringer — 2027 — Graves County — 25:11.60; 262 — Kennedi Carter — 2026 — Henderson County — 25:44.20; 265 — Allison Lucas — 2024 — Henderson County — 25:55.90; 280 — Molly Phillips — 2025 — Henderson County — 29:30.40; 283 — Evan Green — 2026 — Graves County — 35:09.80
TEAM RESULTS
36 — Graves County — 1:56:18.20 — 23:15.64
