Gabby Ault, Meg Lubas

The First and Second Regions represented west Kentucky well during the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships this past weekend in Paris, KY. Gabby Ault, a freshman at St. Mary, finished in fourth place. Fort Campbell eighth-grader Meg Lubas finished in fifth place. The Lady Vikings finished in fifth place overall in the meet.

 Photo courtesy of Anne Ault

The First and Second Region represented West Kentucky during the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships this past weekend in Paris, KY. UK HealthCare presented the championship races with multiple local high schools competing for a first-place finish.

1A Boys Results

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In