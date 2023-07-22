Marshall County High School Girls Track and Field Head Coach Cory Wersterfield has been named 2023 3A Area 1 Girls Coach of the Year. A long time coming, Westerfield has coached track and field at MCHS for 26 years and during that time, he has instilled a love of the sport among his teams and established a safe space for his athletes to achieve their goals.
Westerfield was awarded this honor through the Kentucky High School Coaches Association and voted for by track and field coaches from all over the state. He is more than deserving of this award, and is very thankful to be honored in this way by his peers.
“I feel very honored and humbled that other coaches thought enough of me to vote to give me that award this year,” Westerfield said. “There are a lot of deserving coaches and they voted for me.”
Westerfield took his first teaching job in 1994, and though he did not know anything about track and field, coaching was a requirement that went along with the job. Over the next two years he sought out opportunities to learn more and more about the sport, through research and consulting long-time coaches. He grew to love the sport, and his decision to coach shaped the direction and expansiveness of his impact.
“There is just something about it (track and field) that I really enjoy. I think it is just seeing kids achieve things, it teaches them a lot about self-discipline, trying to perform better than they did the last time,” he said.
As he coaches, Westerfield focuses on the athlete and the person, working hard to instill skills that his teams can use everyday from the track to school and everywhere in between. His athletes have noticed and taken them to heart.
MCHS Junior and 2023 All Area One athlete Addison Lyles called Westerfield the “perfect recipient” for this award due the precedent he set and lessons he has taught her.
“While being a runner for Cory (Westerfield), I believe he always set an example of resilience,” Lyles said. “He taught us to run our race and learn from the result. The outcome might not be what we expected, but we use our mistakes to make us more successful.”
Recent MCHS graduate and All Area One athlete Georgia Hall echoes Lyle’s sentiment referring to Westerfield as a “beacon of positivity” and noting with his help, she was able to push past seemingly insurmountable obstacles.
“He always pushed me to do the best I could and when I thought about giving up, he taught me to persevere. He saw a potential in me that I sometimes couldn’t see in myself,” Hall said.
Coaching 26 teams has allowed him to have a widespread impact on thousands of athletes over the years, and he remembers each group fondly.
“I have enjoyed every group of kids I have ever had. The regional championships, they are always great, but honestly I just get a lot of satisfaction from watching every kid get better. That is more rewarding than anything else,” Westerfield said.
His expertise on the track is one thing, but the impact he has had in these girls’ lives surpasses all of that. Westerfield has never ceased to make every one of his athletes feel important. Recent MCHS graduate, All Area One Athlete and future member of the Kentucky Wesleyan track and field team Rylee Thompson said Westerfield helped her achieve her goal of being a collegiate athlete through his attention in the sand pit and in school.
“Even outside of track, he would always help me with whatever I needed. Whether that was helping me with my school work or needing someone to talk to, he has always been someone I go to,” Thompson said.
Though Westerfield has retired from teaching, he plans to coach the track team for many years to come. And the team will surely be all the better for it.
