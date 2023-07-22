Lady Marshals

The Lady Marshals boast their championship trophy following their first place win at the KHSAA First Region Class 3A meet on Tuesday, May 23, led by Head Coach Cory Westerfield.

 Photo provided by MCHS

Marshall County High School Girls Track and Field Head Coach Cory Wersterfield has been named 2023 3A Area 1 Girls Coach of the Year. A long time coming, Westerfield has coached track and field at MCHS for 26 years and during that time, he has instilled a love of the sport among his teams and established a safe space for his athletes to achieve their goals.

Westerfield was awarded this honor through the Kentucky High School Coaches Association and voted for by track and field coaches from all over the state. He is more than deserving of this award, and is very thankful to be honored in this way by his peers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In